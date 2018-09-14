Memorial comes back to win against much improved Clovis East

Memorial's defense stepped up in the second half while the offense scored 21 unanswered points for a fourth quarter comeback win against the Timberwolves at San Joaquin Memorial High School on Friday.
By

By

High School Football

Madera, Bullard enjoy exciting finishes. Memorial outlasts Clovis East

Fresno Bee Staff

September 14, 2018 11:06 PM

Week 5 of the Central Section high school football season saw the top teams dominate while those in the middle produced some epic games.

In Selma, Madera and the host Bears went double-overtime before the Coyotes won 57-55. Madera quarterback Colt Nelson had the game of the night, completing 23 of 35 passes for 374 yards and seven touchdowns.

Bullard outlasted Clovis West 37-35.

And in Bakersfield, Clovis North rallied for a late touchdown to force overtime only to fall to Ridgeview 20-14.

Central, No. 1 in The Bee’s section Top 10 rankings, routed Turlock 54-14. The Grizzlies (5-0) get a bye next week before a showdown with No. 2 Buchanan on Sept. 28 in a Tri-River Athletic Conference opener. Buchanan had its bye Friday night ahead of a game at home next Friday against national power De La Salle-Concord.

No. 4 San Joaquin Memorial also moved to 5-0, holding off up-and-coming Clovis East 28-21.

Clovis had jumped to No. 6 but No. 5 Liberty-Bakersfield set the Cougars back with a 48-10 win.

McLane won its fourth straight, beating Yosemite 42-13 in coach JD Burnett’s “homecoming” game. Burnett is a former Yosemite star who coached the Badgers the past three seasons.

