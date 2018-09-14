Madera, Bullard enjoy exciting finishes. Memorial outlasts Clovis East

Week 5 of the Central Section high school football season saw the top teams dominate while those in the middle produced some epic games.

In Selma, Madera and the host Bears went double-overtime before the Coyotes won 57-55. Madera quarterback Colt Nelson had the game of the night, completing 23 of 35 passes for 374 yards and seven touchdowns.





Bullard outlasted Clovis West 37-35.

And in Bakersfield, Clovis North rallied for a late touchdown to force overtime only to fall to Ridgeview 20-14.

Central, No. 1 in The Bee’s section Top 10 rankings, routed Turlock 54-14. The Grizzlies (5-0) get a bye next week before a showdown with No. 2 Buchanan on Sept. 28 in a Tri-River Athletic Conference opener. Buchanan had its bye Friday night ahead of a game at home next Friday against national power De La Salle-Concord.





No. 4 San Joaquin Memorial also moved to 5-0, holding off up-and-coming Clovis East 28-21.

Clovis had jumped to No. 6 but No. 5 Liberty-Bakersfield set the Cougars back with a 48-10 win.

McLane won its fourth straight, beating Yosemite 42-13 in coach JD Burnett’s “homecoming” game. Burnett is a former Yosemite star who coached the Badgers the past three seasons.