What song gets a student section hyped? At one school, it takes an oldie but a goodie

What’s the best thing about attending a high school football in the central san Joaquin Valley?
Touchdowns? Wins? The halftime band show?
Those certainly are all important elements, and elevates the interest and excitement each game.
But one could argue that the root to all special high school football atmospheres is set by the student section.
An enthusiastic student section.
But what does it take to get a student section going?
Cheerleaders will try to motivate the crowd, but sometimes the constant cheering gets tuned out.
Big plays and a winning football team certainly help.
But one tried-and-true approach to pumping up a student section simply is music.
The right song, played at just the right time — whether it’s rap, hip hop or rock and roll.
Pick your genre, but just make it good.
In the case of the student section at Fresno Christian High, all it took was an oldie but a goodie.
Try Bon Jovi’s 1986 hit “Living on a Prayer.”
The Fresno Christian student section sang in unison and with enthusiasm Friday night when the Bon Jovi classic played on the loud speaker.
And just like that, the Eagles’ night transformed fromjust like any other Friday high school game to their own “Friday Night Lights” atmosphere. Fresno Christian, by the way, defeated Kings Christian 55-7.
What song hypes up your student section?
