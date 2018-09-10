San Joaquin Memorial picks up a road win and moves up in The Bee’s football rankings

Two results out of Bakersfield shuffled The Bee’s Central Section Top 10 high school football rankings.
On Saturday, San Joaquin Memorial beat Garces 47-20 in the 53rd Holy Bowl.
The win moves Memorial up one spot in the rankings to No. 4. Liberty-Bakersfield dropped one spot to No. 5 after a 28-13 loss at home Friday to No. 2 Buchanan.
Clovis moves up two spots to No. 6. Tulare Union dropped to No. 7 despite being on a bye, while Tulare Western goes to No. 8. Arroyo Grande moves up to No. 9, while Righettti dropped out of the top 10 rankings after a 37-35 loss to new No. 10 Centennial.
1. Central (4-0) – Trent Tompkins completed 19 of 29 for 336 yards and eight touchdowns in the Grizzlies’ 62-6 victory over Paso Robles.
Junior wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter had four touchdown catches.
Next: Friday, Sept. 14 vs. Turlock (2-2).
2. Buchanan (4-0) – Levi Willems did damage for the Bears when they needed it the most.
After trailing in the first half, Willems had three touchdowns for Buchanan in the win at Liberty. The Bears’ defense forced a fumble and an interception in the final 8 minutes.
Next: Friday, Sept. 21 vs. De La Salle-Concord (4-0).
3. Bakersfield (3-1) – Isaac Jemagin and Wesley Wilson each scored two touchdowns in the Drillers’ 41-14 victory over Ridgeview.
Next: Friday, Sept. 21 vs. Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth (2-2).
4. San Joaquin Memorial (4-0) - Panthers quarterback Alec Trujillo finished with 373 passing yards and six touchdowns in the victory over Garces.
Wide receiver Jalen McMillan had four touchdowns.
Next: Friday, Sept. 14 vs. Clovis East (3-1).
5. Liberty-Bakersfield (2-2) – The Patriots had a 13-8 lead before giving up 14 points in the fourth quarter to Buchanan.
Next: Friday, Sept. 14 at Clovis (4-0).
6. Clovis (4-0) – The Cougars jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in a 40-16 victory at Salinas.
Isaiah Robles completed 11 of 20 for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Reef Dove had a receiving and a rushing touchdown for the Cougars.
Next: Friday, Sept. 14 vs. Liberty-Bakersfield (2-2).
7. Tulare Union (3-0) – Next: Friday, Sept. 14 vs. Lemoore (2-2).
8. Tulare Western (4-0) – Tairyn Johnson rushed 33 times for 251 and had four total touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 38-20 victory over Redwood.
Elijah Burrell rushed for one touchdown and threw for another.
Next: Friday, Sept. 21 vs. Hanford (2-2).
9. Arroyo Grande (3-1) – Kadin Byrne had 17 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a 24-10 win over Lompoc.
Next: Friday, Sept. 14 vs. Nipomo (3-1).
10. Centennial (4-0) – A 66-yard pass by Kyle Connelly to DJ Adams helped give the Golden Hawks a 37-35 over then-No. 9 Righetti.
Next: Friday, Sept. 14 at St. Joseph (3-1).
On the bubble – St. Joseph (3-1), Clovis East (3-1), Ridgeview (2-2), Madera (3-1), Nipomo (3-1), Independence (2-2).
