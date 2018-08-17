2018 Central Section high school football kickoff

Scenes from Ratcliffe Stadium where Edison and Central met in a Central Section high school football season-opener on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
High School Football

Central Section high school football Week 1 scores, Week 2 schedule

Fresno Bee Staff

August 17, 2018 07:00 PM

WEEK 1 Thursday

Porterville 33, Dinuba 31

Servite-Anaheim 17, Bakersfield 7

Friday

Buchanan 49, Paso Robles 3, half

Central Catholic-Modesto at Clovis West (Lamonica)

Madera at Washington Union

Sanger 14, Reedley 0, Q1

Chowchilla at Fresno (McLane)

Sunnyside at Frontier

Delano 6, Chavez 0, Q1

Mission Oak at West

Caruthers 14, Sierra 0, Q1

Mariposa County at Minarets

Liberty-Madera Ranchos 7, Firebaugh 3, Q1

Fowler at Corcoran

Lindsay at California City

Woodlake 16, Parlier 0, Q1

Los Banos at Dos Palos

Fresno Christian at Tranquillity

Arroyo Grande 35, San Luis Obispo 14, Q2

Righetti 42, Santa Maria 2, half

Mission Prep at Morro Bay

Nipomo 10, Santa Ynez 7, Q2

Exeter at Farmersville

Central 14, Edison 7, Q1

Clovis East at Lemoore

Memorial at Kingsburg

McLane 7, Mendota 0, Q1

Immanuel at Roosevelt

Monache 9, Golden West 7, Q1

Tulare Union 20, Mt. Whitney 0, Q1

Tulare Western 7, El Diamante 7, Q1

Hanford 15, Hanford West 6, Q2

Selma 2, Kerman 0, Q1

Yosemite at Riverdale

St. Joseph-Santa Maria 7, CVC 0, Q1

Granite Hills at Orange Cove

Orosi 6, Coalinga 0, Q1

Avenal at McFarland

Bakersfield Christian at Garces

Golden Valley at East Bakersfield

South at Independence

Stockdale at Ridgeview

Wasco at Tehachapi

Centennial at North

Mission Viejo 21, Liberty-Bakersfield 0, Q2

Kennedy 21, Foothill 0, Q2

Highland at Arvin

Mira Monte at Shafter

Saturday, 7 p.m. kickoff

Modesto at Clovis

WEEK 2 Thursday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m. kickoff

Clovis West at Edison (Sunnyside)

Sunnyside at Clovis North (Veterans)

El Diamante at Tulare Union

South at Delano

Granite Hills at Porterville

Thursday, Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m. kickoff

Corcoran at Hanford West

Friday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m. kickoff

Buchanan at Bullard (Ratcliffe)

Grant-Sacramento at Central

Wood-Vacaville at Clovis East (Lamonica)

Golden Valley-Merced at Hoover (McLane)

Dos Palos at Roosevelt (Sunnyside)

Chowchilla at Lemoore

Monache at Chavez

Mendota at Liberty-Madera Ranchos

Parlier at Yosemite

Sierra at Riverdale

Strathmore at Boron

McFarland at Tranquillity

Frontier at Paso Robles

Arroyo Grande at Helix-La Mesa

San Luis Obispo at Atascadero

Oak Park at Righetti

Pioneer Valley at St. Joseph

Gonzales at Morro Bay

Nipomo at Cabrillo-Lompoc

Santa Maria at San Marcos-Santa Barbara

Laton at Kings Christian

Trona at Alpaugh

Frazier Mountain at Desert Christian-Lancaster

Woodlake at Exeter

Immanuel at Famersville (7:15)

Friday, Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m. kickoff

Clovis at Stockdale

Fresno at Memorial

Madera at Mission Oak

Kerman at Madera South

Sanger at Hanford

Washington Union at Kingsburg

Sierra Pacific at Reedley

Redwood at Dinuba

Tulare Western at Mt. Whitney

El Capitan-Merced at Golden West

Selma at Independence

Bakersfield Christian at CVC

Avenal at Orange Cove

Caruthers at Coalinga

Fowler at Firebaugh

Golden Valley at Centennial

Ridgeview at Liberty-Bakersfield

Tehachapi at Bakersfield

East Bakersfield at West

St. John Bosco-Bellflower at Garces

Arvin at Foothill

Shafter at Highland

Mira Monte at Kennedy

Aptos at Templeton

Saturday, Aug. 25

North at Monterey, 6 p.m.

