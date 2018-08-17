Central Section high school football Week 1 scores, Week 2 schedule

WEEK 1 Thursday
Porterville 33, Dinuba 31
Servite-Anaheim 17, Bakersfield 7
Friday
Buchanan 49, Paso Robles 3, half
Central Catholic-Modesto at Clovis West (Lamonica)
Madera at Washington Union
Sanger 14, Reedley 0, Q1
Chowchilla at Fresno (McLane)
Sunnyside at Frontier
Delano 6, Chavez 0, Q1
Mission Oak at West
Caruthers 14, Sierra 0, Q1
Mariposa County at Minarets
Liberty-Madera Ranchos 7, Firebaugh 3, Q1
Fowler at Corcoran
Lindsay at California City
Woodlake 16, Parlier 0, Q1
Los Banos at Dos Palos
Fresno Christian at Tranquillity
Arroyo Grande 35, San Luis Obispo 14, Q2
Righetti 42, Santa Maria 2, half
Mission Prep at Morro Bay
Nipomo 10, Santa Ynez 7, Q2
Exeter at Farmersville
Central 14, Edison 7, Q1
Clovis East at Lemoore
Memorial at Kingsburg
McLane 7, Mendota 0, Q1
Immanuel at Roosevelt
Monache 9, Golden West 7, Q1
Tulare Union 20, Mt. Whitney 0, Q1
Tulare Western 7, El Diamante 7, Q1
Hanford 15, Hanford West 6, Q2
Selma 2, Kerman 0, Q1
Yosemite at Riverdale
St. Joseph-Santa Maria 7, CVC 0, Q1
Granite Hills at Orange Cove
Orosi 6, Coalinga 0, Q1
Avenal at McFarland
Bakersfield Christian at Garces
Golden Valley at East Bakersfield
South at Independence
Stockdale at Ridgeview
Wasco at Tehachapi
Centennial at North
Mission Viejo 21, Liberty-Bakersfield 0, Q2
Kennedy 21, Foothill 0, Q2
Highland at Arvin
Mira Monte at Shafter
Saturday, 7 p.m. kickoff
Modesto at Clovis
WEEK 2 Thursday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m. kickoff
Clovis West at Edison (Sunnyside)
Sunnyside at Clovis North (Veterans)
El Diamante at Tulare Union
South at Delano
Granite Hills at Porterville
Thursday, Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m. kickoff
Corcoran at Hanford West
Friday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m. kickoff
Buchanan at Bullard (Ratcliffe)
Grant-Sacramento at Central
Wood-Vacaville at Clovis East (Lamonica)
Golden Valley-Merced at Hoover (McLane)
Dos Palos at Roosevelt (Sunnyside)
Chowchilla at Lemoore
Monache at Chavez
Mendota at Liberty-Madera Ranchos
Parlier at Yosemite
Sierra at Riverdale
Strathmore at Boron
McFarland at Tranquillity
Frontier at Paso Robles
Arroyo Grande at Helix-La Mesa
San Luis Obispo at Atascadero
Oak Park at Righetti
Pioneer Valley at St. Joseph
Gonzales at Morro Bay
Nipomo at Cabrillo-Lompoc
Santa Maria at San Marcos-Santa Barbara
Laton at Kings Christian
Trona at Alpaugh
Frazier Mountain at Desert Christian-Lancaster
Woodlake at Exeter
Immanuel at Famersville (7:15)
Friday, Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m. kickoff
Clovis at Stockdale
Fresno at Memorial
Madera at Mission Oak
Kerman at Madera South
Sanger at Hanford
Washington Union at Kingsburg
Sierra Pacific at Reedley
Redwood at Dinuba
Tulare Western at Mt. Whitney
El Capitan-Merced at Golden West
Selma at Independence
Bakersfield Christian at CVC
Avenal at Orange Cove
Caruthers at Coalinga
Fowler at Firebaugh
Golden Valley at Centennial
Ridgeview at Liberty-Bakersfield
Tehachapi at Bakersfield
East Bakersfield at West
St. John Bosco-Bellflower at Garces
Arvin at Foothill
Shafter at Highland
Mira Monte at Kennedy
Aptos at Templeton
Saturday, Aug. 25
North at Monterey, 6 p.m.
