Central Catholic-Modesto shuts out Clovis West

Central High will open the season against Edison on Aug. 17 at Ratcliffe Stadium. The Grizzlies are coming off their first Central Section title in 87 years after a 29-7 victory over Buchanan in the 2017 championship game.
Clovis West High quarterback Adrian Martinez remains a highly regarded recruit, even after sitting out the 2017 season because of injury. He was presented with his Under Armour All-America Game jersey at a rally Nov. 29 at the school.
Sixth-seeded Edison High defeated No. 11 Clovis North 20-13 in the opening round of the Central Section Division I playoffs. Teyjohn Herrington had a pick-six late in the fourth quarter for the Tigers.