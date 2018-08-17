For Golden West and Tulare, continuing last year’s success could be quite a challenge

Golden West High and Tulare Union — two South Valley programs that reached the state playoffs last year — immediately proved that continuing success from one season to another isn’t easy.

For Golden West, this year’s team must follow quite the act after the 2017 Trailblazers captured the program’s first Central Section title in school history.





For Tulare Union, the Tribe must adjust to life without arguably the best running back in the state last season in Kazmeir Allen, who’s now at UCLA.

Both teams struggled in season-openers Friday.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Golden West started off slow at Monache and fell behind as much as 17 points in the first half before losing 32-21.

Quite the surprise considering how last year went for both teams: Golden West finished as a state runner-up; Monache went 4-7.

After the game, Monache declared the start of a new era of Marauders football.

Monache Football Golden Years Era Begins. Game 1. MHS Defeats 2017 Defending Valley Champs Golden West 32-21. Doing The Work One Game At A Time. Go Marauders! @monacheasb @djones0003 @PortervilleUSD @recorderonline @TammyKeith63 @jbowker8 pic.twitter.com/JNCt0pxknR — Monache High School (@MonacheHS) August 18, 2018

Tulare Union went down to the wire with Mt. Whitney in what was the section’s most exciting game during the opening week.

The Tribe converted a field goal by Zeke Sanchez in the final seconds to escape with a 36-33 win.

The close outcome sure looked odd for Tulare.

Last season, the Tribe beat its opponents by an average score of 55-21 en route to winning the section Division II title, and Allen finished as the Cal-Hi Sports State Athlete of the Year.