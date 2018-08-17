Buchanan stars Cropper and Milton don’t disappoint in opening rout of Paso Robles

Buchanan High playmakers Jalen Cropper and Kendall Milton showed Friday night why they are highly sought college recruits in the Bears’ 56-17 home wipeout of the Paso Robles Bearcats.

The Bears, ranked No. 2 in The Bee’s preseason Top 10, didn’t waste time putting points on the board. Less than a minute into the game, Cropper caught a short pass from DJ Stevenson and raced down the sideline for a score.

Cropper added another touchdown on a 10-yard catch-and-run.

“We just ran like a tunnel screen and it was just one-on-one with the corner. That is a good matchup for me and the coaches think that, so one-on-one it’s just me and a lot of green and that is going to be good for me,” Cropper said.

Cropper, who plays on both sides of the ball, also recorded an interception.

Milton, the five-star running back who’s just a junior, is recoverinig from an ankle injury and stayed on the sidelines for all but three offensive series. Still, he had a 58-yard touchdown run.

It was a rude welcome to the Central Section for Paso Robles, one of 11 Central Coast schools moving from the Southern Section in pursuit of better equity and postseason travel.

The Bearcats have traditionally played Central Section opponents with success, most recently last season beating Clovis North 27-7.

Buchanan gets No. 8 Bullard next week.