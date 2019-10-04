A night of remembrance at Tulare Western as two cousins who died in a crash get honored

Casey Bernardo, who last played football for the Mustangs in 2014, and his cousin Giovanni Ramirez, a junior at Tulare Western, died in a car crash late last month. Two two were honored before Tulare Western’s homecoming game against Delano on Friday. Courtesy Tulare Western football

Before they kicked off for their homecoming game Friday night, the Tulare Western Mustangs honored two of their own who recently died.

Casey Bernardo, who last played football for the Mustangs in 2014, and Giovanni Ramirez, a junior at Tulare Western, were riding together last week when their car crashed into a big rig in Hanford.

The cousins drove into the path of the oncoming truck and died, CHP said.

Tulare Western honored the two prior to Friday’s game against Delano.

“The passing of Casey Bernardo & Giovanni Ramirez is tragic and so hard to process,” a Twitter account devoted for Tulare Western seniors had posted. “Remember the best parts of who they were, and carry those beautiful traits forward.

“Say their names, post pictures and memories, and share what they did that made life better. Rest now, gentlemen.”

Tulare Western went on to beat Delano 48-0.

“It is with a heavy heart to say that one of our won has been called home too soon,” Tulare Western football’s twitter account posted. “Casey Bernardo, thank you for everything. You will be greatly missed.”

Then in a different tweet, the football twitter account posted:

“Throughout the raw emotions of learning that we lost Casey … more information was given to us. Gio was a junior ... a son and a kid who deserves the proper respect. …

“Please send your prayers to Gio and his family, as they have a loved one.”