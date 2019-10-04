A wild CMAC showdown and it was sealed by this Fresno State commit on his birthday

SHARE COPY LINK

Mac Dalena had Oct. 4 circled on his calendar.

It was his 18th birthday, after all.

But it also was the San Joaquin Memorial High senior’s final showdown against Bullard.

Dalena, a Fresno State commit, provided the birthday heroics with a critical interception late in the fourth quarter as No. 10 Memorial edged No. 3 Bullard 33-31 in a County/Metro Athletic Conference opener Friday night at Ratcliffe Stadium.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“It meant something,” Dalena said. “I had to get the ball from running route or calling a play to me, and my first thought is I’ve got to score any type of way. On defense, I know I need to get a turnover and that’s what I did.”

On offense Dalena scored three touchdowns.

Panthers star wide receiver Jalen McMillan said he wasn’t surprised that Dalena would deliver in the clutch.

“Unbelievable,” McMillan said. “The stuff he does ... it’s defense, special teams, offense. I mean he’s the MVP of this team. He makes tackles, interceptions and makes touchdowns.

“He’s a great player, and I’m so proud to have him on my team.”

In other CMAC games, No. 15 Sanger rolled past Madera 59-21. On Thursday, Edison defeated Madera South 40-23.

TRAC: Clovis rallies; streaks snapped in other game

Ronald Rocha’s 30-yard touchdown run gave No. 5 Clovis a 24-21 victory over No. 11 Clovis East in a Tri-River Athletic Conference opener at Lamonica Stadium.

The Cougars trailed 21-7 at halftime before scoring 17 unanswered points.

Clovis sealed the victory on an interception near the end zone.

In the other TRAC Friday game, No. 12 Clovis West snapped its three-game losing streak with a 41-13 rout over No. 19 Clovis North at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Eagles’ win halted the Broncos’ five-game winning streak.

NYL: Hoover, Reedley win

Hoover beat Fresno 53-32 at McLane Stadium to join Reedley and Sunnyside at 1-0 in the North Yosemtie League.

Hoover (3-3) came in averaging less than 15 points a game.

Reedley (3-3) beat Roosevelt 25-20 at Sunnyside. Thursday night at McLane, Sunnyside beat the Highlanders 41-0.