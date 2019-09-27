Local

Two dead in South Valley crash involving farming vehicle, CHP says

Two people were killed in a South Valley crash involving a farming vehicle Friday night.

A tractor trailer collided with a Cadillac sedan on Grangeville Boulevard and 7th Avenue just before 8 p.m., killing two people east of Hanford. According to preliminary CHP reports, the Cadillac ran a stop sign while traveling north of 7th Avenue.

The driver and a passenger in the Cadillac died. The driver of the tractor trailer had minor injuries.

The CHP closed a portion of Grangeville Boulevard to investigate the crash.

A power pole also was struck, and Southern California Edison was called to investigate as well.

Profile Image of Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is a general assignment reporter at The Fresno Bee. He grew up in Porterville and has a bachelor’s degree in print journalism from Fresno State. He is a former student editor at the Fresno State and Fresno City College newspapers. His hobbies include reading, sleeping, running and taking care of his dog.
  Comments  