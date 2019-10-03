High School Sports

Central Section high school football scores: Week 7

Fresno Bee Staff

WEEK 7

Thursday, Oct. 3

TRI-RIVER

Buchanan 20, Central 20, Q2

COUNTY/METRO

Madera South at Edison

NORTH YOSEMITE

Sunnyside at McLane

EAST YOSEMITE

Tulare Union 13, Monache 3, Q1

Friday, Oct. 4

TRI-RIVER

Clovis East at Clovis, 7 p.m.

Clovis West vs. Clovis North (Veterans), 7 p.m.

COUNTY/METRO

San Joaquin Memorial at Bullard (Ratcliffe), 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Madera, 7:30 p.m.

NORTH YOSEMITE

Fresno at Hoover (McLane), 7:30 p.m.

Reedley at Roosevelt (Sunnyside), 7:30 p.m.

WEST YOSEMITE

Golden West at Mt. Whitney (Mineral King), 6:30 p.m.

Redwood at Lemoore, 7 p.m.

Hanford at El Diamante (Community), 7:30 p.m.

EAST YOSEMITE

Mission Oak at Porterville (Rankin), 7 p.m.

Delano at Tulare Western (Mathias), 7:30 p.m.

SOUTH YOSEMITE

Bakersfield Christian at West, 7:30 p.m.

Golden Valley at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.

Tehachapi at Independence, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHEAST YOSEMITE

Foothill at South, 7:30 p.m.

Highland at North, 7:30 p.m.

Mira Monte at East Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST YOSEMITE

Garces at Frontier, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty-Bakersfield at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

Stockdale at Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL SEQUOIA

Kingsburg at Exeter, 7:15 p.m.

Central Valley Christian at Dinuba, 7:30 p.m.

Selma at Hanford West (Neighbor), 7:30 p.m.

EAST SEQUOIA

Strathmore at Woodlake, 7:15 p.m.

Lindsay at Corcoran, 7:30 p.m.

Sierra Pacific at Farmersville, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH DESERT

Kern Valley at California City, 7 p.m.

Rosamond at Boron, 7 p.m.

NORTH SEQUOIA

Chowchilla at Kerman, 7 p.m.

Yosemite at Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 7 p.m.

SOUTH SEQUOIA

Arvin at Chavez, 7:30 p.m.

McFarland at Shafter, 7:30 p.m.

Wasco at Kennedy, 7:30 p.m.

WEST SEQUOIA

Orange Cove at Fowler, 7:30 p.m.

Orosi at Riverdale, 7:30 p.m.

Parlier at Minarets, 7:30 p.m.

WEST SIERRA

Dos Palos at Mendota, 7 p.m.

Firebaugh at Tranquillity, 7 p.m.

Coalinga at Avenal, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Bishop at Sierra, 7 p.m.

Pioneer Valley at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

San Luis Obispo at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Arroyo Grande at Menlo-Atherton,

7 p.m.

Desert at Trinity Classical Academy-Valencia, 7 p.m.

Mission Prep at Viewpoint-Calabasas, 7 p.m.

Paraclete-Lancaster at Righetti, 7 p.m.

St. Bernard’s-Eureka at Templeton,

7 p.m.

Royal-Simi Valley at Atascadero,

7:30 p.m.

8-MAN CENTRAL SIERRA

Laton at Frazier Mountain, 7 p.m.

8-MAN

Kings Christian at Trona, 7 p.m.

Academy of Careers & Exploration-Helendale at Mojave, 7 p.m.

Calvary Baptist-La Verne at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.

Mammoth at Mineral County-Nevada, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

INTERSECTIONAL

St. Vincent-Petaluma at Morro Bay,

7 p.m.

8-MAN CENTRAL SIERRA

Orcutt Academy at Alpaugh, 1 p.m.

WEEK 8

Thursday, Oct. 10

TRI-RIVER

Central at Clovis, 7 p.m.

COUNTY/METRO

Madera at Edison (Sunnyside), 7 p.m.

NORTH YOSEMITE

Sunnyside at Fresno (McLane), 7 p.m.

EAST YOSEMITE

Mission Oak at Monache (Rankin), 7 p.m.

Porterville at Tulare Western (Mathias), 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL SEQUOIA

Exeter at Hanford West (Neighbor), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

TRI-RIVER

Clovis North at Clovis East (Lamonica), 7 p.m.

Clovis West at Buchanan, 7 p.m.

COUNTY/METRO

San Joaquin Memorial at Madera South, 7:30 p.m.

Sanger at Bullard (Ratcliffe), 7:30 p.m.

NORTH YOSEMITE

Reedley at McLane, 7:30 p.m.

Hoover at Roosevelt (Sunnyside), 7:30 p.m.

WEST YOSEMITE

Golden West at Redwood, 6:30 p.m.

Lemoore at El Diamante (Community), 7 p.m.

Mt. Whitney at Hanford, 7:30 p.m.

EAST YOSEMITE

Delano at Tulare Union, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTH YOSEMITE

Independence at Golden Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Ridgeview at West, 7:30 p.m.

Tehachapi at Bakersfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHEAST YOSEMITE

Foothill vs. North at Mira Monte, 7:30 p.m.

Mira Monte at Highland, 7:30 p.m.

South at East Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST YOSEMITE

Bakersfield at Garces, 7:30 p.m.

Centennial at Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.

Frontier at Liberty-Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL SEQUOIA

Kingsburg at Central Valley Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Selma at Dinuba, 7:30 p.m.

EAST SEQUOIA

Farmersville at Granite Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Woodlake at Corcoran, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH DESERT

California City at Boron, 7 p.m.

Kern Valley at Bishop, 7 p.m.

Rosamond at Desert, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN

Paso Robles at Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.

NORTH SEQUOIA

Washington Union at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.

Yosemite at Kerman, 7 p.m.

OCEAN

Morro Bay at Mission Prep, 7 p.m.

Santa Maria at Templeton, 7 p.m.

PAC 4

Atascadero at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.

Pioneer Valley at Nipomo, 7 p.m.

SOUTH SEQUOIA

Arvin at Shafter, 7:30 p.m.

Chavez at Wasco, 7:30 p.m.

Taft at McFarland, 7:30 p.m.

WEST SEQUOIA

Caruthers at Minarets, 7:30 p.m.

Orosi at Fowler, 7:30 p.m.

Parlier at Orange Cove, 7:30 p.m.

WEST SIERRA

Coalinga at Dos Palos, 7 p.m.

Mendota at Firebaugh, 7 p.m.

Avenal at Tranquillity, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Immanuel at Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

St. Joseph at St. Margaret’s-San Juan Capistrano, 7 p.m.

8-MAN CENTRAL SIERRA

Frazier Mountain at Orcutt Academy, 7 p.m.

Fresno Christian at Laton, 7 p.m.

8-MAN

Lone Pine at Hillcrest Christian-Thousand Oaks, 7 p.m.

Trona at Desert Christian-Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

EAST SEQUOIA

Strathmore at Sierra Pacific (Neighbor), 7:15 p.m.

