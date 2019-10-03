High School Sports
Central Section high school football scores: Week 7
WEEK 7
Thursday, Oct. 3
TRI-RIVER
Buchanan 20, Central 20, Q2
COUNTY/METRO
Madera South at Edison
NORTH YOSEMITE
Sunnyside at McLane
EAST YOSEMITE
Tulare Union 13, Monache 3, Q1
Friday, Oct. 4
TRI-RIVER
Clovis East at Clovis, 7 p.m.
Clovis West vs. Clovis North (Veterans), 7 p.m.
COUNTY/METRO
San Joaquin Memorial at Bullard (Ratcliffe), 7:30 p.m.
Sanger at Madera, 7:30 p.m.
NORTH YOSEMITE
Fresno at Hoover (McLane), 7:30 p.m.
Reedley at Roosevelt (Sunnyside), 7:30 p.m.
WEST YOSEMITE
Golden West at Mt. Whitney (Mineral King), 6:30 p.m.
Redwood at Lemoore, 7 p.m.
Hanford at El Diamante (Community), 7:30 p.m.
EAST YOSEMITE
Mission Oak at Porterville (Rankin), 7 p.m.
Delano at Tulare Western (Mathias), 7:30 p.m.
SOUTH YOSEMITE
Bakersfield Christian at West, 7:30 p.m.
Golden Valley at Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m.
Tehachapi at Independence, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHEAST YOSEMITE
Foothill at South, 7:30 p.m.
Highland at North, 7:30 p.m.
Mira Monte at East Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHWEST YOSEMITE
Garces at Frontier, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty-Bakersfield at Centennial, 7:30 p.m.
Stockdale at Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.
CENTRAL SEQUOIA
Kingsburg at Exeter, 7:15 p.m.
Central Valley Christian at Dinuba, 7:30 p.m.
Selma at Hanford West (Neighbor), 7:30 p.m.
EAST SEQUOIA
Strathmore at Woodlake, 7:15 p.m.
Lindsay at Corcoran, 7:30 p.m.
Sierra Pacific at Farmersville, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH DESERT
Kern Valley at California City, 7 p.m.
Rosamond at Boron, 7 p.m.
NORTH SEQUOIA
Chowchilla at Kerman, 7 p.m.
Yosemite at Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 7 p.m.
SOUTH SEQUOIA
Arvin at Chavez, 7:30 p.m.
McFarland at Shafter, 7:30 p.m.
Wasco at Kennedy, 7:30 p.m.
WEST SEQUOIA
Orange Cove at Fowler, 7:30 p.m.
Orosi at Riverdale, 7:30 p.m.
Parlier at Minarets, 7:30 p.m.
WEST SIERRA
Dos Palos at Mendota, 7 p.m.
Firebaugh at Tranquillity, 7 p.m.
Coalinga at Avenal, 7:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Bishop at Sierra, 7 p.m.
Pioneer Valley at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
San Luis Obispo at Santa Maria, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Arroyo Grande at Menlo-Atherton,
7 p.m.
Desert at Trinity Classical Academy-Valencia, 7 p.m.
Mission Prep at Viewpoint-Calabasas, 7 p.m.
Paraclete-Lancaster at Righetti, 7 p.m.
St. Bernard’s-Eureka at Templeton,
7 p.m.
Royal-Simi Valley at Atascadero,
7:30 p.m.
8-MAN CENTRAL SIERRA
Laton at Frazier Mountain, 7 p.m.
8-MAN
Kings Christian at Trona, 7 p.m.
Academy of Careers & Exploration-Helendale at Mojave, 7 p.m.
Calvary Baptist-La Verne at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.
Mammoth at Mineral County-Nevada, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
INTERSECTIONAL
St. Vincent-Petaluma at Morro Bay,
7 p.m.
8-MAN CENTRAL SIERRA
Orcutt Academy at Alpaugh, 1 p.m.
WEEK 8
Thursday, Oct. 10
TRI-RIVER
Central at Clovis, 7 p.m.
COUNTY/METRO
Madera at Edison (Sunnyside), 7 p.m.
NORTH YOSEMITE
Sunnyside at Fresno (McLane), 7 p.m.
EAST YOSEMITE
Mission Oak at Monache (Rankin), 7 p.m.
Porterville at Tulare Western (Mathias), 7:30 p.m.
CENTRAL SEQUOIA
Exeter at Hanford West (Neighbor), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
TRI-RIVER
Clovis North at Clovis East (Lamonica), 7 p.m.
Clovis West at Buchanan, 7 p.m.
COUNTY/METRO
San Joaquin Memorial at Madera South, 7:30 p.m.
Sanger at Bullard (Ratcliffe), 7:30 p.m.
NORTH YOSEMITE
Reedley at McLane, 7:30 p.m.
Hoover at Roosevelt (Sunnyside), 7:30 p.m.
WEST YOSEMITE
Golden West at Redwood, 6:30 p.m.
Lemoore at El Diamante (Community), 7 p.m.
Mt. Whitney at Hanford, 7:30 p.m.
EAST YOSEMITE
Delano at Tulare Union, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTH YOSEMITE
Independence at Golden Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Ridgeview at West, 7:30 p.m.
Tehachapi at Bakersfield Christian, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHEAST YOSEMITE
Foothill vs. North at Mira Monte, 7:30 p.m.
Mira Monte at Highland, 7:30 p.m.
South at East Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHWEST YOSEMITE
Bakersfield at Garces, 7:30 p.m.
Centennial at Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.
Frontier at Liberty-Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.
CENTRAL SEQUOIA
Kingsburg at Central Valley Christian, 7:15 p.m.
Selma at Dinuba, 7:30 p.m.
EAST SEQUOIA
Farmersville at Granite Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Woodlake at Corcoran, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH DESERT
California City at Boron, 7 p.m.
Kern Valley at Bishop, 7 p.m.
Rosamond at Desert, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN
Paso Robles at Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.
NORTH SEQUOIA
Washington Union at Chowchilla, 7 p.m.
Yosemite at Kerman, 7 p.m.
OCEAN
Morro Bay at Mission Prep, 7 p.m.
Santa Maria at Templeton, 7 p.m.
PAC 4
Atascadero at San Luis Obispo, 7 p.m.
Pioneer Valley at Nipomo, 7 p.m.
SOUTH SEQUOIA
Arvin at Shafter, 7:30 p.m.
Chavez at Wasco, 7:30 p.m.
Taft at McFarland, 7:30 p.m.
WEST SEQUOIA
Caruthers at Minarets, 7:30 p.m.
Orosi at Fowler, 7:30 p.m.
Parlier at Orange Cove, 7:30 p.m.
WEST SIERRA
Coalinga at Dos Palos, 7 p.m.
Mendota at Firebaugh, 7 p.m.
Avenal at Tranquillity, 7:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Immanuel at Liberty-Madera Ranchos, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
St. Joseph at St. Margaret’s-San Juan Capistrano, 7 p.m.
8-MAN CENTRAL SIERRA
Frazier Mountain at Orcutt Academy, 7 p.m.
Fresno Christian at Laton, 7 p.m.
8-MAN
Lone Pine at Hillcrest Christian-Thousand Oaks, 7 p.m.
Trona at Desert Christian-Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
EAST SEQUOIA
Strathmore at Sierra Pacific (Neighbor), 7:15 p.m.
