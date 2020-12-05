Fresno State-Nevada in-game: What’s at stake for Bulldogs? A legit shot at title

The Fresno State Bulldogs will play a football game for the first time in three weeks, taking on Nevada on Saturday in a Mountain West Conference showdown at Mackay Stadium in Reno.

Kickoff has been moved up to 6 p.m. from 7:30, and the game will be televised on FS2.

The Bulldogs are on a three-game winning streak, but had rivalry games against San Jose State and San Diego State canceled due to one positive COVID-19 test within the program and its contact tracing protocols left them short enough on depth to play a game.

WHAT’S AT STAKE FOR THE BULLDOGS?

For Fresno State this is more or less an elimination game in the race for a spot in the Mountain West championship game, though it is possible but unlikely that six teams finish conference play with two losses. That would be very 2020.

But bottom line on Saturday, the Bulldogs only help themselves with a win at Nevada. This is what the main contenders have remaining at the start of play Saturday …

Boise State (4-0)

at Wyoming

San Jose State (4-0)

at Hawaii

Nevada

Nevada (5-1)

Fresno State

at San Jose State

Fresno State (3-1)

at Nevada

at New Mexico

Boise State was to play on Friday at UNLV, but that game was canceled based on guidance from medical personnel and epidemiologists.

The Mountain West didn’t provide more information, as it did with Fresno State when it had games against San Jose State and San Diego State canceled due to one positive COVID-19 test within the program and contact tracing protocols.

RIVERS’ RECORD UPDATE

Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers, at Utah State, became the first player in school history with 2,500 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards while tying the school record for career touchdowns.

He has rushed for 2,561 yards in his Fresno State career and caught 107 passes for 1,019 yards and, remember, he missed two games as a true freshman in 2017 and three games as a sophomore in 2018 with injuries.

Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers runs up the middle against Colorado State during their game at Bulldog Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Rivers can set that career touchdowns record on Saturday against the Wolf Pack as well as move up on a number of other career lists.

Here is a look at where he stands …

CAREER TOUCHDOWNS

1. Anthony Daigle (1991-93) 44

Ronnie Rivers (2017-present) 44

3. Robbie Rouse (2009-12) 42

4. Ryan Mathews (2007-09) 41

5. Davante Adams (2012-13) 38

CAREER RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS

1. Ryan Mathews (2007-09) 39

2. Robbie Rouse (2009-12) 37

3. Anthony Daigle (1991-93) 35

Ronnie Rivers (2017-present) 35

5. Bryson Sumlin (2002-05) 29

Michael Pittman (1993-97) 29

Dean Philpott (1954-57) 29

CAREER RUSHING YARDS

4. Marteze Waller (2012-15) 3,108

5. Michael Pittman (1993-97) 3,017

6. Dwayne Wright (2003-04, ‘06) 2,683

7. Ronnie Rivers (2017-present) 2,561

8. Dean Philpott (1954-57) 2,533

CAREER ALL-PURPOSE YARDS

6. Henry Ellard (1979-82) 4,152

7. Charlie Jones (1992-95) 3,947

8. Brian Roberson (1993-96) 3,938

9. Jamie Kimbrough (1995-98) 3,931

10. Ronnie Rivers (2017-present) 3,914

Rivers has scored at least one touchdown in 12 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the nation.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Fresno County faces a stay-at-home order Sunday night after the collective capacity of the region’s hospital intensive-care units dropped below 15% by Saturday.

The Bulldogs had anticipated that move and made plans to set up operations in Las Vegas to prepare for their final regular-season game on Dec. 12 against New Mexico.

That game will be played at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.

Fresno State was debating whether to travel straight from Reno to Las Vegas, but the last plan was to return to the Valley on Saturday night after playing Nevada.

IS QUARTERBACK CAROUSEL STILL SPINNING?

Fresno State had Jake Haener play start to finish in its victory at Utah State, but offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb suggested they would try to get some snaps for backup Ben Wooldridge the following week against San Jose State before that game was canceled.

That had been the plan at Utah State with Wooldridge, who came off the bench to play one series against Colorado State and four at UNLV.

“What happened, basically, was, with the exception of the red-zone interception by Jake, Jake was really hot in the first half,” Grubb said, before the Bulldogs were to play the Spartans.

“It was a cold-weather game and I didn’t want to change things up in the first half and in the second half, same thing, just bringing a guy into a cold-weather game, not having been out there, the offense was sputtering a little bit in the third quarter so didn’t want to put him in that position, so just left it as is and hopefully we’ll get back on track and get Ben back out there this week a little bit.”

It appeared the Bulldogs would continue to tinker – or, at least, were giving it some thought – even when playing what are essentially elimination games in the Mountain West race and with a starter in Haener who is ranked second in the conference in passing at 296.5 yards per game.

The fourth-year junior and transfer from Washington also is ranked in the top three in the conference in completion percentage (third, 66.9%), yards per attempt (first, 9.6), touchdown passes (tied for second, 9) and passing efficiency rating (second, 164.79).