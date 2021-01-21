Fresno State gets some payback, putting on offensive clinic in MW tourney final rematch

It was a a rematch of the Mountain West Tournament women’s basketball championship: Fresno State vs. Boise State

And for the Bulldogs, it was their first time getting another crack at the Broncos since Boise State won that title game in overtime.

But Thursday’s contest at the Save Mart Center was a big game for many other reasons, too.

Boise State coach Gordy Presnell was sitting on 699 career wins and the Bulldogs didn’t want a milestone accomplished against them.

The Broncos also entered the night first place in the conference, where Fresno State and its five returning starters, want to be in March.

Fresno State stepped up to the challenge, and in a big way, absolutely blitzing Boise State 92-57 to capture the Bulldogs’ third straight victory.

“I don’t know if it was a statement,” Bulldogs coach Jaime White said. “Obviously, we were excited to play and we have had a bad taste in our mouths. It’s pretty hard to watch that championship game, and we had to watch it to do scout.

“I think we had great energy. Gordy does a good job. It’s a different team. They’re rebuilding. But I do think our kids just had a lot of Bulldog pride and wanted to get out there and show that we’re back. And obviously, with the record the way it is, both teams, it was a big game and I thought our kids really rang the bell a little bit.”

The Bulldogs (7-5, 5-2 in the MW) did from the start, playing at a pace the bigger, longer Broncos could not match.

Fresno State made the extra pass, scored in transition off Boise State turnovers and misses and knocked down shots including a season high-tying 10 threes at 52.6%.

They had 21 assists to only eight turnovers and scored 50 points in the paint, using their speed to blow by Boise State defenders to get to the rim and score or kick out to open shooters.

Bulldogs’ efficiency at offensive end

Of the Bulldogs’ 38 field goals, 22 came on layups.

“Their size I think bothered us at moments,” White said. “Our goal was just to move the ball, get it in the paint, get a kick out, kind of attack from both sides … they made us really move the ball and you can see that moving the ball is really the answer for our team. They feel a lot more comfortable moving the ball, they’re set and ready to shoot and then it opens up for drives to attack their post players.”

Boise State (8-2, 5-2) went into the game leading the Mountain West in scoring defense, allowing just 60.1 points per game, and the Bulldogs got to 63 on a 3-pointer by Kendyll Kinzer off an assist by Bree Delaney with 2:28 remaining … in the third quarter. And that was with a second quarter where they hit just 3 of 14 shots.

Hanna Cavinder led the Bulldogs with 19 points and also had eight assists and two steals. Haley Cavinder, the reigning Mountain West player of the week, scored 15 points with nine rebounds and five assists and two steals.

But it went much deeper than that. Delaney was 4 of 4, all from the 3-point line, scoring 12 points with five rebounds and one assist in just 12 minutes. The third of those threes was a dagger, nothing but net at the buzzer to end the third quarter off an assist from Hanna Cavinder.

“Delaney is a shooter,” Hanna Cavinder said. “I knew she was hot. I was trying to look for her at the end. Bree Delaney has literally the quickest shot I’ve ever seen. She looks at the defender’s feet and then just shoots it and I was like, ‘How did that go in?’”

Bulldogs get 37 points off the bench

Kinzer also knocked down three threes. Maria Guimaraes scored four points and had five rebounds including three at the offensive end in just eight minutes. Wytalla Motta had 9 and 8 in just 15 minutes.

With every make, every steal, every rebound, the Bulldogs’ bench was on its feet, enjoying every second. They led by as many as 36 and the Broncos lacked much response – Jade Loville, the third-leading scorer in the conference behind behind Haley and Hanna Cavinder, was just 1 of 11 in scoring two points.

“We’re very competitive with that team,” Hanna Cavinder said. “They’re a really good team, just a really solid team.

“But I think just the championship game, we had to watch that back in scout and that hit a little home for all of us I think. Even though it’s a different team, one we’re very competitive with, but we just have to keep it going.”