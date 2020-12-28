Bulldogs struggle at 3-point line and with turnovers in Mountain West-opening loss

Fresno State head basketball coach Justin Hutson calls over a player during their game against Fresno Pacific at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Fresno State has 10 new players this season, remade its backcourt with three Division I transfers. But the Bulldogs looked a lot like they did a year ago on Monday in a 75-53 loss at Colorado State in their Mountain West Conference opener, struggling to play inside out and whiffing on a lot of looks from the 3-point line, open more often than not.

The Rams packed the paint and ran double teams at 7-foot sophomore Orlando Robinson when the ball did make inside, which left Fresno State (2-1, 0-1 in the MW) trying to move the ball around the perimeter and shooting 3-pointers when they were not turning it over.

The Bulldogs took 23 of 49 shots from the 3-point line and hit only four, 17.4%. Last season 49% of their shots were threes, the seventh highest percentage in the nation, and they made only 34.0%.

They also had 22 turnovers against the Rams (4-1, 1-0), leading to 31 Colorado State points.

Robinson led the Bulldogs with his third double-double in as many games, scoring 14 points with 10 rebounds.

This story will be updated