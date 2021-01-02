Bulldogs falter down stretch, fall to 0-3 in Mountain West play with loss to Wyoming

Fresno State guard Deon Stroud dunks in an 87-47 victory over NAIA William Jessup in the Bulldogs’ season opener Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 25, 2020 in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Fresno State was up one with 43 seconds to play, taking a lead on Wyoming with a big series of plays starting with a block by Anthony Holland, a rebound, an outlet and an awkward, driving layup by Isaiah Hill.

But that was the last of it for the Bulldogs, who were just that close to surviving a long stretch without leading scorer Orlando Robinson, who was down and then out after picking up a fifth foul.

Fresno State fell to 2-3 overall and 0-3 in the Mountain West Conference with a 78-74 loss to Wyoming on Saturday at the Save Mart Center.

The Cowboys (7-1, 1-0) answered the Bulldogs’ score with a pair of free throws from Kwane Marble with 37 seconds to go.

Fresno State didn’t need a three, but with Robinson on the bench and coach Justin Hutson playing a small lineup that is what it got. Devin Gage missed it, Marble got the rebound and two more foul shots.

Both went down, and the Bulldogs were in a bad spot needing a three – they are the worst 3-point shooting team in the conference, hitting just 23 of 89 (25.8%) coming in.

Junior Ballard got an open look from the left corner, but his shot actually caromed off the side of the backboard. The Bulldogs pulled the offensive rebound and the ball went back to Ballard in the left corner.

That was one short, and Wyoming had possession and the game.

Robinson finished with 15 points and five rebounds as his streak of double-doubles to start the season ended at four games. The sophomore from Las Vegas is averaging 15.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

