Cox cuts Valadao’s lead in Fresno-area race. Why Republicans remain confident in outcome

The race between David Valadao and Rep. T.J. Cox tightened Friday with 2,300 votes separating the candidates.

Valadao still leads in the race for District 21, but his lead was cut by nearly half since the last vote counts.

Disrtrictwide, Valadao leads with 50% of the votes counted so far; Cox held on to 49.3%. The race is tied in Tulare County and Valado is barely leading in Kings and Fresno counties. But the votes in Kern County helped cut the margin between the candidates.

As of Friday, the Kern County elections update showed Cox with a 59% to Valadao’s 41%. There are still hundreds of votes left to count in the district.

A winner in the race between Cox and Valadao has not been determined, but elections experts like the Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman signaled that Friday’s update was good news for the Republican.

“More good news for Republicans in a key uncalled race, #CA21,” Wasserman tweeted to a post outlining a Kern County vote update that shows late votes coming in to favor Valadao. There were 36,259 votes left to be counted in Kern County, although not all are for this race.

In 2018, the race also took weeks to call in Cox’s favor in a surprise win for the Democrat.

The races for District 16 and 22 have been called for Democrat Jim Costa and Republican Devin Nunes, respectively.

In Fresno County, there were at least 2,240 votes left to process as of 3 p.m. Friday.

State Center Community College District

In the State Center Community College District race, Nasreen Michelle Johnson remained in the lead for Area 2 Trustee, with 37% of the vote. Sevag Tateosian trailed with 32% and incumbent Eric Payne held 29% of the vote.

In the Area 3 Trustee race, Danielle Para also lead with most votes in Fresno County. The races picks of 51 votes from Kings County and as of Friday, incumbent John Leal lead with 38 of those votes.

But Parra remains in the lead in the race overall with close to 40% of the total vote.

Area 6 Trustee Deborah Jean Ikeda and Area 7 Trustee Richard Caglia both still held comfortable leads in their races.

Fresno-area school bonds

Most of the local school bonds still appeared favorable among voters with Friday’s new tally. School bonds need at least a 55% “yes” vote to pass.

Measure A, a $335 million Clovis school bond issue that would keep tax rates where they are for residential property owners but extend the amount of time people are taxed, reached 60% of “yes” votes.

Measure C bond in Sanger Unified had a 57% of the “yes” vote.

In Central Unified, Measure D had 59% of the “yes” vote.

Measures K and J in Washington Unified and Riverdale Unified, respectively, both had majority support.

Fresno Unified

Carol Mills still leads in the District 5 race for Fresno Unified School District. She held on to nearly 44% of the vote as of Friday.

Challenger David Paredes rose slightly to 37%.

In District 6, Claudia Cazares lead with a comfortable margin of 50%.

Clovis Unified

David Defrank still leads in the Clovis Unified District 2 seat race with 78% of the vote. His challenger Jacob Trumble had 21% of the vote.

In District 4, Hugh Awtrey leads with 38% of the vote. Noha Elbaz closely follows with 35% of the vote.

Jonathan Holt held just 26% of the vote.

In District 7, Yolanda Moore led with more than half of the vote, standing at 53% on Friday. Her only challenger, incumbent Christopher Casado, had 46%.

Central Unified

The Central Unified races remained the same with Friday’s vote totals.

Philip Cervantes held 50% of the vote in District 3 with Corbin Gunstream closely behind at 49%.

Jeremy Alan Mehling leads in District 6 with 33% of the vote. Sandra Flores stands at 27% and Richard Martinez is at 22%. Stacy Williams was behind with 17% of the vote.

In District 4, Shawn Brooks maintained a strong lead with 61% of the vote. Bret Ruch, his only challenger, held on to 38%.