Letters to the Editor Poll, postal workers true heroes: Letters to the editor, Nov. 13, 2020

Fresno County elections worker Kayla Lee sanitizes a voter’s booth after a person voted at the Fresno County Elections Office. Fresno Bee file

Thanks to poll, postal workers

I would like to say thank you to all the poll workers, election officials, postal employees and news crews for work during this polarizing time.

I would like to express my condolences to the same for having to endure the personal and professional attacks thrown upon them by conservatives, Republicans, Trump and his followers without evidence or reason.

David Garcia, Merced

Climate change hurts Valley

Doctors and nurses are deeply concerned. Here in the San Joaquin Valley, we are seeing the effects of climate change on the health of Valley residents. Warmer temperatures cause more air pollution from dust, allergens and wildfire smoke.

Air pollution worsens chronic heart and lung conditions and makes many of us more susceptible to COVID-19.

Seeing these and many other health hazards from climate change, thousands of health-care professionals, across the U.S., signed a nonpartisan open letter to America’s patients. It states, unequivocally, that climate change is a human health emergency that requires transitioning rapidly to clean energy. That will put us on track to solve the climate crisis while providing cleaner air to breathe and millions of good-paying jobs.

If your doctor diagnosed you with a life-threatening cancer, would you put up with your insurance company denying coverage and telling you to wait four years for treatment? If not, then why put up with elected leaders who deny and delay an effective solution to climate change?

Connie Young, Fresno

Fresno County GOP covered in shame

Following the lead of a petulant bully, and lying president, Fresno County GOP leaders insist that Trump has been the victim of voter fraud in being overwhelmingly defeated in the presidential election. They do this in the complete absence of any proof whatsoever.

This comes as no surprise, given they followed his lead in the anti-masking parade (and haven't those chickens come home too roost) mostly believing COVID no worse than seasonal flu. In these acts and words, they lose nearly all credibility and cover their party and themselves in shame.

William Eisentrager, Fowler

Fresno High mascot should be changed

As a Fresno High School student, I feel embarrassed, ashamed even, to be having such an offensive mascot to represent our school.

Fresno High expects students to live by the warrior way, expects us to be principled, reflective, etc. But how can we strive to follow these traits when there is no justice for the native/indigenous people who find this mascot to be a stereotypical, racist symbol? How can we support one another and still have this mascot?

Racism should not be debated — why would we want to represent our school with this offensive “mascot?” The image should be replaced with something that does not bring those down who are and have already had to deal with so much.

Savanah Ibarra, Fresno

On reforming the Supreme Court

I read with interest John Waayers’ recent letter to The Bee regarding packing the Supreme Court. His was a novel idea, the sort I think we should be discussing now.

My study group, mostly Democrats and liberals, recently discussed the same issue. They rejected my proposal, which was to enlarge the court to 134 justices and require that candidates be over 70 and in poor health when appointed.

A more sensible scenario was suggested by Lok Chua, retired Fresno State professor. His proposal was that the court have an even number of judges. Justices would be forced to “work across the aisle” to achieve a true majority. When the present nine justices split four to four, that leaves the outcome up to one person whose single vote decides an issue. That makes what Lok called a “majority of one.”

Having an even number of judges makes a lot of sense to me. It could change the court’s image of being either liberal or conservative.