There still are thousands of ballots to count in Fresno County. These races could change

Close to 90,000 ballots still remain to be counted in Fresno County, leaving several central San Joaquin Valley races too close to call.

The Fresno County Registrar of Voters Office says about 86,340 ballots remain to be counted and that does not include anything still in the mail postmarked before Tuesday.

Of the ballots on hand, about 82,000 came through the mail. The rest are either provisional ballots or conditional voter registration ballots, which means they came from people who registered at a voting center before voting, according to Brandi Orth, the county registrar.

All of the ballots go through a verification process before they are tallied. “That means every single signature on every single envelope has to be compared to the signature on the voter registration file,” Orth said.

Orth said Wednesday she would not estimate how many of the remaining ballots are left specific to close races — in particular, the TJ Cox-David Valadao and Devin Nunes-Phil Arballo congressional contests.

“We are working the volume accurately and thoroughly,” she said.

The office tallied 279,899 ballots collected through Election Night, which is about 56% of the registered population.

Fresno, Madera and Merced counties all announced they do not expect to update the Election Night numbers again until Friday afternoon or evening.

Races still going

Ballots in Fresno and Madera counties still need to be counted in House Districts 4 and 16.

District 16 incumbent Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, has a significant margin with 60% of the vote over the almost 40% of votes for Kevin Cookingham, a businessman.

District 4 Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove, leads slightly at 53% compared to challenger and businesswoman Brynne Kennedy, who has 47%.

Fresno and Tulare counties’ ballots also hold sway over Districts 21 and 22.

After starting out behind on Election Day, Nunes, R-Tulare, holds 53.5% of the votes for re-election. Arballo, a Fresno businessman, was at 46.5% of the vote on Wednesday.

District 21 challenger David Valadao of Hanford has a small lead at 51% over 49% for Rep. TJ Cox, D-Fresno. Valadao held the seat before being beaten out by Cox in 2018.