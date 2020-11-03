Election 2020 live updates: How Fresno County voted in presidential race

Early returns show former Vice President Joe Biden with a gaping lead ahead of President Donald Trump in Fresno County.

There are many votes left to count as voters waited in line to cast their ballots after the polls closed at 8 p.m.

The early returns account for 234,480 votes. Biden tallied 130,000 compared to Trump’s nearly 97,000 in Fresno County.

Nationwide, early returns showed Biden ahead, but many battleground states were still too early to call. Biden won in California, as predicted.

Some battleground states were still too early to call Tuesday night, including North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Trump took Kansas and North Dakota, while Biden claimed victory in Colorado and Virginia.

How does this year compare to others?

This year’s election already saw strong voter turnout in Fresno County before Tuesday. As of Saturday, 220,000 already cast their vote. In the 2018 midterm, about 253,000 Fresno voters returned their ballots, and in the 2016 presidential election 287,000 people voted, data from the Fresno County Registrar of Voters shows.

Voter registration in the county leans heavily Democrat. About 195,000 are registered Democrat, 107,000 are No Party Preference and 161,000 are Republican.

In the last presidential election, Fresno County tallied more Democrat voters and voted soundly for the Democrat presidential candidate. In 2016, Fresno County voters preferred Hillary Clinton to Trump 49% to 43%.

What Fresnans think about the race

While standing in line around 6:15 p.m. at the vote center on Figarden Drive Tuesday evening, Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal and Sunny Dhaliwal, father and son, were still debating each other over who was the better presidential candidate.

Sunny, a 28-year-old Fresno State student, joked they had to drive in two different cars – one for Republicans and one for Democrats.

He called both candidates “hectic” and wished there was a viable third-party option. He worried educated voters would sit out the election because they assumed people would pick the right choice.

The elder Dhaliwal, 61, was more fired up about the importance of the election. “I’m in this line because our democracy is at stake,” he said, worrying the presidency was headed toward a dictatorship.

“He lies for everything,” Balwinder said about President Donald Trump. “He doesn’t take the advice from his advisors or doctors and he doesn’t let them speak the truth.”

Plus Trump doesn’t read and has created more enemies for the country.

He looked forward to having Kamala Harris, a California native and “smart” attorney, as the next vice president.

Sunny teased that his father was voting for the vice president rather than the actual presidential candidate. “I’m looking four years ahead,” his dad responded.

Sunny was skeptical of Joe Biden and the scandal with his son, Hunter Biden.

“Both sides are corrupt,” he said about the two candidates. “But I’m going for Trump, because when he says something, there’s something behind it. He’s more direct and open. You always know what he’s going to do next.”

“This is fun. I’m going to win,” his dad said.