Election 2020 live updates: Fresno CA voters share their Election Day 2020 experiences

Around 20 people were in line outside the Fresno County election office just before polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Alex Vargas brought lawn chairs and had been waiting since 6:15 a.m.

The Clovis resident came decked out in red with a red, white and blue bandana around his neck. He was the first in line at the office and said he was voting out of a sense of duty.

“It’s your constitutional duty to come out and vote,” Vargas said.

Fresno resident Joaquin Pacheco was also one of the first to vote at the county election office Tuesday morning. He’s a Reagan Republican who has been voting since 1978 and said it was important that he vote in person because he wanted to listen to the arguments on both sides until the very last day.

Then he sleeps on it.

This election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is different than past elections, he said: “It’s for the principles and values of America.”

White pylons were set up outside the office in anticipation of lines, but as of 7:45 a.m.m there was no wait for in-person voting.

Pang Her came to drop her ballot in the secured box outside the election’s office. She chose to drop off her ballot, instead of voting in person because it allowed her to really study up on the ballot measures, “instead of being pressured inside.”

Manuel Tinoco was outside the Betty Rodriguez Branch of Fresno County Public Library Monday morning, his voter’s guide and voter registration info rolled up in his hands, an “I Voted” sticker proudly displayed on his shirt.

After spending much of his life in and out of jail, Tinoco just voted for the first time.

“I finally accomplished something with my life,” said Tinoco, a Fresno resident who works in communications.

“It feels good.”

Voters in this year’s presidential election had multiple options for how and when to cast their votes. Instead of voting at designated precincts, those registered to vote in Fresno County could mark and return their ballots early, either through the mail, or at secure drop boxes located around the county.

They could also vote in person at one of 53 voting centers — including the the Betty Rodriguez — the county opened on Saturday.

Fresno County Registrar of Voters Brandi Orth said voting began early Tuesday without a hitch. She said all the voting centers were up and running with hundreds of people casting ballots before 8 a.m.

Those centers are open until 8 p.m. tonight.

Tinoco chose to vote on Monday to avoid any Election Day lines and because the voting center was near his home. Prior to showing up, he spent three hours going over the state propositions in his voter’s guide. He was particularly interested in Prop 20 (which makes changes to criminal sentencing charges and prison release) and Prop 25 (which would replace cash bail for suspects awaiting trail).

“Let’s be honest, most of them in there are poor,” Tinoco said.

His presidential vote went to Donald Trump, who Tinoco said, isn’t without his issues, but “is the less of evil of the both.”

Phil Hartamen also cast his vote Monday morning.

The 25-year old Clovis resident put aside any concerns over the coronavirus pandemic because he felt voting in person was the best way to ensure his ballot would be properly counted.

He voted at a site inside Clovis’ Sierra Vista Mall. There were no lines on Monday morning and he quickly went from the poll workers , who handed out ballots from behind plastic, to the voting booth, which was spaced out for social distancing.

“I felt as safe as I could be,” Hartamen said.

While he knows many people who are voting for the first time in 2020, he voted in the last three elections and says this one is particular.

It’s all about who will be the next president.

“It’s waking up every day since 2016 knowing I have to keep my eyes on politics,” he said.