Fresno proposal to shutter retail over COVID-19 spread is still evolving, author says

A controversial Fresno ordinance that could close many more businesses to try to reduce the spread of the coronavirus will continue to get some massaging this holiday weekend, according to its author.

Councilmember Luis Chavez said he is working with the Fresno Chamber of Commerce to try to refine the language in the proposed ordinance, which calls for a five-day shutdown of all retail stores if Fresno County’s health care system is further strained.

The number of intensive care units available in the county has lingered in the double digits and Chavez said the number could reach zero by next week if current trends for the spread of COVID-19 continue.

“After consulting business leaders in recent days, I am currently working with colleagues and local small business to revise the language in the proposed bill that creates a workable solution that will ensure the health and safety of our residents, reduce the exploding numbers of COVID-19 infections in our city and protect our economy,” Chavez said.

An additional 952 new coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday in Fresno County, bringing the case count to 58,568, while 89 new deaths were added, raising the death toll to 646 since the pandemic began.

December has been Fresno County’s deadliest month related to the pandemic with about 167 deaths. August held the previous record with 152 deaths. On Tuesday, doctors said they expect even more people to die in the coming weeks as COVID-19 cases continue to rise locally.

Chavez made the proposal public earlier this week. The ordinance would give the city the power to fine shops from $1,000 to $10,000 if they remain open despite the emergency order.

The proposal would apply to all retail and office space, excluding medical facilities, according to the earlier draft. The shutdown could be extended past five days.

But because it is an emergency order, it needs more support from the seven-member board than a simple majority. It would need five “yes” votes, but didn’t seem to have the support on Tuesday.

Councilmembers Garry Bredefeld, Paul Caprioglio and Mike Karbassi said Tuesday they would not support the proposal as it’s written. Three “no” votes would leave the proposal dead in the water.

Councilmember Miguel Arias tweeted Wednesday about the evolving proposal.

“We are monitoring the worsening conditions and the development of the emergency public health mitigation proposed by Councilmember Chavez,” the tweet said. “We are prepared to take actions necessary to protect our city and preserve our health care system at a moment’s notice this holiday season.”

Chavez said the special meeting to hear his proposal could be called next week.