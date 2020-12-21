Fresno Bee Logo
Newsom ‘likely’ to extend stay-at-home order in Fresno, Merced and Valley counties

The regional stay-at-home order affecting businesses and others in the San Joaquin Valley is likely to extend beyond the original order, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

Regional stay-at-home orders are in place for 98% of the state’s residents, Newsom noted. The San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions each have 0% ICU capacity to take the sickest patients, Newsom said .

The Valley order is set to expire on Dec. 28 and Southern California’s sunsets on Dec. 30. Newsom was not specific about how much longer the order could last.

“We are likely — it’s pretty self-evident — going to need to extend those dates,” Newsom said.

The San Joaquin Valley region as it pertains to the COVID-19 orders includes Fresno, Merced, Stanislaus, Calaveras, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, San Benito, San Joaquin, Tulare, and Tuolumne counties.

Fresno County ranks highest in the country for metro areas where the coronavirus pandemic is spreading the fastest, according to an analysis Monday from the New York Times.

The state is experiencing record-breaking numbers in terms of how many people are in ICU beds at 3,644 — double the peak from July. That is also an increase of 63% from two weeks ago, according to state numbers.

The infection positivity rate across the state has also risen from 8.7% two weeks ago to 12% on Monday, according to state numbers.

