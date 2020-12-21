Fresno council to consider a retail shutdown order if hospitals are overrun

The Fresno City Council will mull an emergency ordinance that could shut down retail shops if the health care system in Fresno County gets further strained, according to Councilmember Luis Chavez.

The proposed ordinance would give the city the power to fine shops that remain open despite the emergency order. The ordinance would allow for shutdowns of five days with room for the council to extend the closures.

The council will need to vote on the ordinance before it could go into place, and it remained unclear on Monday when the council could call a special meeting.

The emergency designation is contingent on Fresno County Health officials declaring that regional hospitals are out of beds, according to the proposed ordinance. Chavez said that could happen in as soon as a week if current trends hold.

The San Joaquin Valley region has 0% intensive care unit space, according to health officials.

The ordinance allows the city to start citing retail shops with $1,000 fines for not shutting down, and subsequent fines can go up to $10,000.

The language in the proposal allows for curbside pickup and does not pertain to medical facilities.

Some state orders are already affecting shops.

A regional stay-at-home order from the state affecting businesses and others in the San Joaquin Valley is likely to extend beyond the original order, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

The state is experiencing record-breaking numbers in terms of how many people are in ICU beds at 3,644 — double the peak from July. That is also an increase of 63% from two weeks ago, according to state numbers.

The infection positivity rate across the state has also risen from 8.7% two weeks ago to 12% on Monday, according to state numbers.