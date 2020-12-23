Fresno State layoffs coming in January as state struggles with COVID-19 budget issues

Fresno State will lay off 27 manager positions and 13 staff members by the middle of January due to a budget shortfall, according to school officials.

No faculty members have been laid off, and the list of layoffs has shortened since October, after seven people either retired or resigned, according to university spokesperson Lisa Boyles Bell. The layoffs are effective Jan. 19.

The university faced a $13.6 million budget cut for the 2020-2021 year, part of a $299 million slash to the California State University system by the state as it struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the year, more than 100 auxiliary employees were let go because of significant revenue loss from dining, housing, parking, athletics, bookstores, the University Student Union, the Student Recreation Center, the Save Mart Center, and other operations, when students largely stayed away from campus during the pandemic.

Although Fresno State does keep reserve funds, it is not enough to support keeping the manager and staff positions, according to Boyles Bell.

“It is important to note that each CSU campus has addressed their budgetary shortfall differently, depending upon the amount of their unrestricted reserves, as well as other long-term debt obligations,” she said. “In addition, these reserves are needed for one-time, unforeseen capital/catastrophic related expenses.”