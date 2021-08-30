Terry Slatic accuses Fresno school leaders of failing to protect teachers, violating laws

FUSD trustee Terry Slatic listens as many spoke against him at the Fresno Unified School Board meeting Thursday, July 18 2019 in Fresno. Fresno Bee file

A disgruntled Fresno Unified school trustee on Monday escalated his fight with the district’s administration and his fellow trustees.

In a statement to reporters, Trustee Terry Slatic said he filed a formal complaint with the Fresno County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Unit, accusing Superintendent Bob Nelson and four trustees — Valerie Davis, Keisha Thomas, Elisabeth Johansson Rosas Chavez, and Genoveva Islas — of violating California education laws related to student privacy.

Specifically, Slatic said in the statement, he believes laws that require administrators to disclose to teachers when students have a documented history of violence. While providing no details, Slatic said, “this law has been violated hundreds of times in the last thirty-three months. Each violation (sic) putting our students and staff at risk.”

“These elected members have (a) responsibility to ensure that Superintendent Robert Nelson follows the education code and the law in the day to day operation of Fresno Unified School District,” Slatic said in the statement. ”These elected school board members failure to fulfill their oversight (role) has put hundreds of students and staff members at risk.”

The four trustees and FUSD administration could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Slatic’s accusations come just days after he was accused of violating the Brown Act, California’s open meeting laws.

In a statement Thursday, Nelson said Slatic “failed to comply” with sections of the law that say, “Board members shall govern responsibly and hold themselves to the highest standards of ethical conduct,” and “Refrain from rude or abusive conduct, personal attacks, or verbal attacks upon the character or motives of other Board members, District employees, or members of the public.”

Nelson’s remarks came a day after Slatic appeared to stage a sort of filibuster during FUSD’s regular school board meeting.

FUSD Board President Valerie Davis ended the school board meeting after less than a full hour following numerous failed attempts to silence Slatic, who refused to stop speaking even after his microphone was cut off and district parents were trying to address the school board directly.

Slatic read letters of complaints from his constituents, including an issue about the credentials of one of the district’s principals, which drew criticism from Nelson.

“Under no circumstance should any trustee speak publicly about personnel matters involving an individual employee,” Nelson said during the meeting.

Tensions remained high following Wednesday’s meeting debacle, with multiple trustees saying the board should consider another censure.

Slatic has long history of tensions with FUSD

In 2019, the school board formally censured Slatic following multiple incidents at Bullard High School. The incidents involved an Army recruiter, a wrestling coach, and a time when Slatic grabbed the backpack of a Bullard student, and an altercation ensued.

Investigations into these incidents concluded that Slatic violated board policies, including failing to “govern responsibly” and blurring the distinctions between board and staff roles.

Slatic was also involved in a controversy in July 2019 surrounding his behavior at a Bullard High cheer practice when he scolded some cheerleaders over a blackface incident. One cheerleader’s family sought a restraining order against Slatic but failed to convince a judge Slatic’s behavior amounted to harassment.

Slatic eventually won $1,000 from the 16-year-old girl’s family to help him recoup part of the legal fees he racked up defending himself.

On multiple occasions, trustees have accused Slatic of racism, a charge he has denied each time.

Last year, a prominent Latino pastor in Fresno said Slatic told the pastor to “go back to the barrio” after an argument erupted during an informal meeting. Slatic flatly denied using the phrase and said the pastor was “bearing false witness.”

Other trustees also criticized Slatic in October after he cast the lone “no” vote on a resolution formally declaring Fresno Unified an anti-racist institution. Slatic said the resolution was unnecessary and “political.”

He’s frequently at odds with trustees, voting against the majority on many issues, including changing Fresno High School’s decades-old logo and naming Fresno’s newest school campus.

Slatic has also taken to criticizing some of his fellow trustees in the media.

In June, he appeared on the conservative talk show The Constitutionalist with Terry Collins on TalkRadio 1550 KXEX and described his fellow school board members as “witches” and “racist.”