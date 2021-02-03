Slatic called ‘racist’ - again - during argument at Fresno Unified schools meeting

Two Fresno Unified School District board members called comments by Trustee Terry Slatic racist at Wednesday night’s regular meeting.

Board members were discussing a project that would replace a fence at Bullard High School to increase student safety and security.

“Bullard High School has a more ethnically diverse student population than the majority of other Fresno Unified High Schools,” Slatic said. “Fences exist at many FUSD schools and high schools to limit entry and exit points to the campus and help manage campus safety.”

Slatic said he’d heard from police officers that there’s a correlation between schools with large numbers of intra-district transfer students — like Bullard High — and school safety issues.

Trustees Veva Islas and Elizabeth Jonasson-Rosas said the idea that diverse schools require more security was “racist.”

In the last two years, he said during the meeting, Bullard High has had two of its campus police officers injured in “brawls and altercations” with students. There have also been numerous student arrests.

He called Islas “anti-cop.”

Islas responded that she is not “anti-cop” but said she is “anti-racist.”

Slatic controversies as FUSD board member

It’s not the first time Slatic has been involved with controversy or clashed with others, including FUSD trustees, over issues of race.

Last year, a prominent Latino pastor in Fresno said Slatic told the pastor to “go back to the barrio” after an argument erupted during an informal meeting. Slatic flatly denied using the phrase and said the pastor was “bearing false witness.”

Other trustees also criticized Slatic in October after he cast the lone “no” vote on a resolution formally declaring Fresno Unified an anti-racist institution. Slatic said the resolution was unnecessary and “political.”

Slatic has been involved in a string of controversies since his election in late 2018. He previously was censured by his fellow FUSD trustees, a move he has challenged.

The censure stemmed from incidents in 2019 when Slatic grabbed a student’s backpack during a confrontation and a separate incident when he scolded Bullard cheerleaders during practice.

The cheerleader’s family sought a restraining order against Slatic but failed to convince a judge Slatic’s behavior amounted to harassment. Slatic eventually won $1,000 from the 16-year-old girl’s family to help him recoup part of the legal fees he racked up defending himself.

However, two district investigations concluded Slatic had violated board policies.