Fresno Unified trustee broke board rules during confrontation with recruiter, says report

A Fresno Unified investigation determined that Trustee Terry Slatic violated three board policies — but did not racially discriminate against an Army recruiter — after the staff sergeant filed a complaint alleging Slatic threatened and belittled him at Bullard High School in January.

The district’s governing board voted Thursday to release the 173-paged report, along with one another investigative report, during a special meeting.

District officials released the first report Friday, one day after community members showed up in droves to the FUSD board meeting asking for Slatic to resign over a confrontation he had with Bullard High cheerleaders.

They are working to redact private information from the second report before releasing it.

The Army staff sergeant in his complaint described a Jan. 7 incident where Slatic, a retired Marine, asked what the recruiter was doing on the Bullard campus and then told him “shut your mouth,” threatening to ban him from Bullard High School.

After Slatic asked the recruiter three times what his purpose was at Bullard, the recruiter said he tried to ask Slatic a question. “At this point I was feeling threatened, belittled and confused as to what I did to enrage Mr. Slatic,” the recruiter wrote in a summary of the incident included in the report.

The report found Slatic violated policies on management oversight, governance standards and limits of board member authority.

The report was prepared by Adam Silva & McNally LLP for Lozano Smith and Fresno Unified.

