Fresno’s Central schools superintendent on leave following domestic violence arrest

Andrew G. Alvarado, superintendent of Central Unified School District. Central Unified School District

The superintendent of Fresno County’s third-largest school district was placed on paid administrative following his arrest last week on a felony domestic violence allegation.

The district will also conduct an investigation into Superintendent Andrew Alvarado “related to off-duty misconduct that has come to the district’s attention,” Trustee Yesenia Carrillo said.

The Central Unified School District school board made the decision during Tuesday’s regular meeting. During public comment, one community member said Alvarado should resign, and if he refuses, the board should call for his removal. Courtney Yribarren called the allegations “unspeakable.”

“We can have no tolerance at a school district for violent inclinations, especially when it’s from our superintendent,” Yribarren said. “I do not stand here criticizing his decisions or even his lackluster leadership but his character, his conduct, his example. We cannot project these values t our district, to our students, to our women and girls.”

Few details have been released regarding the June 3 incident at a northwest Fresno home.

Alvarado, 49, was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, a felony. The 911 caller told police Alvarado was “pushing and throwing things.”

Police said he cooperated and posted a $2,500 bond and was released early June 4.

On Monday, Alvarado declined to discuss with the Ed Lab what happened the night he was arrested.

The Madera County District Attorney’s Office will review the case for criminal charges because Fresno County’s District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said she has a conflict of interest, according to a news release from the Fresno DA’s office.

In the statement, the prosecutor’s office said Smittcamp had “personal and professional relationships” with Alvarado but did not elaborate.

Alvarado has had other run-ins with law enforcement. He also was booked on an unrelated misdemeanor charge of violating a state labor law related to workers’ compensation.

Last year, Alvarado was charged with two misdemeanor violations, contracting without a license and failure to secure payment for compensation. A judge issued an arrest warrant for Alvarado, and the case is still pending, according to Fresno County Superior Court records.

Alvarado was named Central Unified superintendent on June 26, 2018. He came to the Fresno district from Golden Valley Unified in Madera Ranchos.