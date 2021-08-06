Will Fresno Central schools leader be reinstated after arrest? He says he looks forward to it

Andrew G. Alvarado, superintendent of Central Unified School District. Central Unified School District

Central Unified Superintendent Andrew Alvarado said he is looking forward to being “reinstated immediately” after the Madera County District Attorney’s office said it would not file charges in connection with Alvarado’s arrest earlier this summer.

Alvarado was arrested on June 3 at a home in northwest Fresno and put on paid administrative leave. The district’s assistant superintendent has taken over duties.

The Madera County District Attorney’s Office, which took over the case after the Fresno County DA cited a conflict of interest, announced Thursday that there would be no charges filed, as they would “not be able to prove charges beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Alvarado released a statement Friday via his attorney, Steven Smith. Alvarado said he looks forward to getting on with the important work of serving families in the district.

In the statement, Alvarado thanked Madera DA Sally Moreno.

“Furthermore, I would like to personally thank all of my friends, supporters and community members who respected our family’s privacy and waited before rushing to judgment. This has been a very trying time for my entire family and I, and today, we quietly and humbly celebrate together my being cleared.”

Central Unified also released a statement Friday that said Alvarado remains on paid administrative leave. The district did not answer a question about when or if Alvarado would be reinstated.

“This is a confidential personnel matter,” the statement read. Board President Yesenia Carrillo said anyone who wants to give input could attend the next board meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Central High East or call in at 559-276-3150.

Central Unified is also conducting its own investigation into the June 3 arrest.

Few details of the incident have been released, and school officials offered no other updates Tuesday. Police have said the 911 caller told the officers Alvarado was “pushing and throwing things,” and, police said, they “determined Mr. Alvarado had committed a felony domestic disturbance.”

Some in the community have called for Alvarado to resign or be fired, saying his leadership role in the community requires a higher standard of conduct and the arrest sends a negative message to students.