No charges for Central Unified superintendent accused of domestic violence, says Madera DA

Central Unified Superintendent Andrew Alvarado will not face domestic violence charges after being arrested in early June, the Madera County District Attorney announced Thursday.

“After thoroughly examining the evidence, we have concluded that we will not be able to prove charges beyond a reasonable doubt, so we will not be filing charges in this case, the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Alvarado could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

Although Alvarado was arrested in northwest Fresno, the Madera County District Attorney’s Office took over the case because Fresno County’s District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said she had a conflict of interest.

“We received a very complete investigation from the Fresno Police Department,” the news release read. “Upon receipt we went through the same painstaking process we do in every case; we evaluate every shred of evidence and determine exactly what we can prove to twelve jurors unanimously beyond a reasonable doubt.”

According to Fresno Police Sgt. Diane Vega, deputies responded at 9:30 p.m. June 3 to a home in northwest Fresno where the caller told police was Alvarado was “pushing and throwing things.”

“Officers responded and spoke to both involved parties. During the investigation officers determined Mr. Alvarado had committed a felony domestic disturbance charge and was taken into custody,” Vega told The Bee.

Alvarado, 49, was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, a felony. Vega said Alvarado cooperated with the arresting officers.

Community members urged Alvarado in June to resign and asked board members to fire him if he didn’t.

Assistant Superintendent Kettie Davis has been leading the district in Alvarado’s absence, which is through paid administrative leave.