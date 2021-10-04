Suspect pleads guilty to attempted murder after shooting Fresno County deputy in 2019

A man has pleaded guilty to the shooting of a Fresno County Deputy Sheriff two summers ago.

Michael Congdon pleaded guilty Monday moments before facing a jury, District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said in a news release sent Monday afternoon.

Congdon faces charges for shooting deputy John Erickson on July 2, 2019. The shooting happened as Erickson and his civilian ride-along were responding to a call for shots being fired at a water tank in Tollhouse.

As the two arrived, they were fired upon by Congdon, who was armed with a semi-automatic rifle. Erickson was shot three times by Congdon, once in the back, and once in each leg.

Congdon was taken into custody following an armed standoff that lasted for several hours. In a subsequent interview, he admitted to shooting at a horse under his care as well as at Erickson, the DA said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He pleaded to charges of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle and animal cruelty.

Congdon faces a stipulated sentence of 50 years and 8 months to life in prison. He waived his right to appeal and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 5.

The civilian on the ride-along, Vince Sierras, later in 2019 was honored at area law enforcement’s Citizen Awards Ceremony.