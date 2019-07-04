Wounded Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy ‘healing up’ after being shot, department says

Margaret Mims discusses the shooting of a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy Sheriff Margaret Mims discusses the shooting of a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy who was hit while responding to a scene in the foothills of eastern Fresno County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sheriff Margaret Mims discusses the shooting of a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy who was hit while responding to a scene in the foothills of eastern Fresno County.

The deputy who was shot during an intense gunfight in Tollhouse on Tuesday is on the road to recovery, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.





“Deputy John Erickson is progressing quite well, his pain is lessening and he is healing up,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti on Thursday.

“His first night was rough, but he’s feeling better day by day. He looks forward to getting back to full health.”

Botti also shared a photo of Erickson in his hospital bed next to a Catholic prayer card of St. Michael, known as the patron saint of law enforcement.

Deputy John Erickson is progressing well, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Erickson was shot in the leg during a gunfight in Tollhouse, CA.

“He carries with him each shift and he had it on him the day of the shooting,” Botti shared.

Erickson also sent along a message for the community: “Happy 4th of July! Thank you for all the prayers, support and kindness!”

Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy John Erickson carries a prayer card with him each day, including July 2, when he was allegedly shot by a man in Tollhouse, CA.

Michael James Congdon, 57, was identified on Wednesday as the man who allegedly shot and wounded Erickson.

The deputy was responding to a call at the man’s home over a property line dispute, the Sheriff’s Office said.