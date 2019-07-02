Fresno sheriff’s deputy undergoes surgery. Gunman surrounded in armed standoff

Sheriff updates media on wounded deputy Sheriff Margaret Mims meets with the media to update information on a shooting in Tollhouse involving a property dispute. A deputy was wounded in the leg and which was also broken as a result of the wound. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sheriff Margaret Mims meets with the media to update information on a shooting in Tollhouse involving a property dispute. A deputy was wounded in the leg and which was also broken as a result of the wound.

A Fresno County sheriff’s deputy was wounded Tuesday during a gunfight in the rural Sierra foothills of Fresno County.

The injured deputy, John Erickson, 49, was on his way into surgery at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno on Tuesday afternoon, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims said during a news conference outside the hospital.

Erickson was talking, never lost consciousness, and is expected to survive.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. in the 29000 block of Quail Springs Lane, south of Tollhouse in the Sierra foothills. Deputies were responding to a call regarding a property dispute. Mims said the gunman, who was not named Tuesday afternoon, began to fire at arriving deputies.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Erickson was able to return fire to defend himself and a civilian who was riding along with the deputy. The civilian, identified by Mims only as a male acquaintance of Erickson’s that sometimes accompanies him, was not injured.

Mims said law enforcement had surrounded a suspected gunman inside a home but was not yet ready to release a suspect’s name. She said the shooting scene was still a very “dynamic, ongoing” situation.

The sheriff’s office has been in phone contact with the suspect inside the home. A family member is cooperating with law enforcement by providing information, Mims said.

Mims said the gunman shifted his gunfire from another individual at the scene towards deputies once Erickson arrived.

Erickson was flown to the hospital via a California Highway Patrol helicopter. Mims said he was telling emergency responders, “Don’t cut off my new boots.”

“He knew he was in good hands,” Mims said, “and wanted to save his brand-new boots.”

Erickson’s wife and two children were able to visit him at the hospital.

Erickson fell against his patrol car after he was shot, and a handful of deputies carried him hundreds of yards “under horrible, awful terrain” with a broken femur to get him to a location where a helicopter could land. Mims said Erickson was on scene for almost an hour before he was evacuated.

Erickson has worked for the sheriff’s office for the past 11 years. He previously worked for the Kerman Police Department.

A wide manhunt was underway in the area of the shooting, a rural hillside near Tollhouse with brush and oak trees. Dozens of law enforcement officials had congregated around a staging area at Sierra Elementary School, including a SWAT team with armored vehicles.

One person was detained at the scene Tuesday morning, but it had not been confirmed whether he was a suspect, Mims said.

The physical status of the person inside the house was not known Tuesday afternoon, Mims said.

Mims said deputies have been called to the property before for a property line dispute, but it has never escalated into violence.

The suspect faces attempted murder allegations.

Mims said the other person involved in the property dispute has been cooperative, Mims said.

Deputies were involved in another gunfight in rural Fresno County in November further north, in Squaw Valley, where a man was wounded during an overnight standoff.

In 2001, sheriff’s deputy Erik Telen was shot and killed in the line of duty in Dunlap, just east of Squaw Valley.

At least 12 law enforcement officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have been killed in the line of duty since the early 1900s, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.