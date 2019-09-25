‘He’s my best friend.’ Man who aided wounded deputy honored for heroic actions

Ride-along honored after aiding wounded Fresno County deputy Vince Sierras talks about coming to the aid of Fresno County sheriff's deputy John Erickson after a shooting left Erickson wounded in Tollhouse last July. He was honored along with others during a special citizens awards ceremony. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vince Sierras talks about coming to the aid of Fresno County sheriff's deputy John Erickson after a shooting left Erickson wounded in Tollhouse last July. He was honored along with others during a special citizens awards ceremony.

A man who came to the aid of a severely wounded deputy with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office this summer was among honorees feted Wednesday by area law enforcement officials.

“I felt really proud I was able to be with deputy (John) Erickson that day,” said Vince Sierras, who was on a ride-along July 2 in Squaw Valley when a gunman opened fire on Erickson’s patrol SUV.

“I’m just really glad that both of us are standing up here today.”

Sierras and Erickson, along with about a score of other award winners, attended the Citizen Awards Ceremony sponsored by the Fresno and Madera Counties Police Chiefs’ Association.

Erickson was responding to a call of a neighbor dispute in the 29000 block of Quail Springs Lane when he was struck by gunfire. Sierras helped Erickson to cover and stayed with him through an hours-long ordeal as other deputies responded to the standoff. Erickson was airlifted to a Fresno hospital. He continues to recover.

Michael James Congdon, 57, is awaiting trial in the shooting.

“A lot of adrenaline was pumping through me,” Erickson said of his time under fire. “I never experienced anything like that before. It was like a movie, but real life.”

Sierras called Erickson “my best friend. I’d really like to see him back on patrol ... doing what he does best.”

Erickson said of his recovery that his legs “are getting better every day. I’m getting stronger.”

Other honorees included:

▪ Terry Welch and Yvette Warren, by the Fresno Police Department: Welch stepped between a man armed with a knife threatening to kill two women and was able to prevent them from being harmed. Warren, a Fresno Area FAX bus driver, alerted police to a burglary in progress and was able to direct officers to the suspect.

▪ Kelsey Hill, by the Coalinga Police Department: Hill helped save the life of a student who suffered cardiac arrest.

▪ Robert Norberte, by the Selma Police Department. Norberte was able to rescue an apparently suicidal man before he could be struck by a train.