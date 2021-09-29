Crime
Teen arrested with handgun at Tulare middle school. Deputies take more guns from home
A 13-year-old student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to Tulare’s Oak Valley School on Tuesday.
Deputies were called to the school around 2:30 p.m. and found the .38-caliber handgun in the boy’s backpack. He was taken into custody and the gun taken in as evidence.
According to a statement from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, detectives investigating the case learned that the boy had made threats to someone on campus before his arrest.
Two other firearms — a pistol and an assault-style rifle — were collected by the sheriff’s office during a search of the boy’s home, the release said.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 800-808-0488. Anonymous tops can be made by emailing tcso@tipnow.com or calling 559-725-4194.
The incident comes the same month as another involving a student with a handgun at a school in Fresno County.
A 12-year-old was arrested Sept. 17 by sheriff’s deputies in the incident at rural Clay Elementary School northeast of Kingsburg. The boy told classmates he intended to shoot a teacher. The student was found with a loaded .25-caliber pistol, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.
