17-year-old girl in hospital after being shot while driving in Fresno, police say

An overnight shooting in southwest Fresno sent a 17-year-old girl to the hospital early Wednesday.

Fresno police were called to a stretch of Kearney Boulevard near Teilman Avenue around 2:45 a.m. after the city’s ShotSpotter system reported multiple gunshots. Officers there found expended shell casings, Lt. William Dooley said.

At the same time, the 17 -year-old arrived at Community Regional Medial Center. She had been shot in the abdomen. The girl told police she had been driving on Kearney with her friends and was making a U-turn west of Teilman when they heard gunfire and realized she had been shot.

The injury was non-life threatening and she was listed as stable, Dooley said.

There was no solid suspect information at this time.

