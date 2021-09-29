Argument leads to stabbing at Fresno home. Two people taken to hospital, police say

A 39-year-old man was stabbed multiple times after an argument at a Fresno home turned violent Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers were called to a home on Effie Avenue in southwest Fresno around 2:40 a.m. The man had been stabbed in his back and neck. A woman was also attacked, and was cut on her face, according to Lt. William Dooley.

The pair were taken to the hospital.

According to statements received by the officers, an argument had taken place between the man and woman and two other people at the home. That argument became physical and someone pulled and used a knife. Neither of the other people were injured, Dooley said.

Detectives continue to investigate and no arrests have been made.

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 11:12 AM.