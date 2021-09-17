12-year-old told classmates he was going to shoot teacher. Boy had loaded gun at school

Gun found in 12-year-old’s backpack after he brought it to school use on a teacher. FRESNO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A 12-year-old has been arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school with the intent to use it on a teacher, according to Fresno County sheriff’s officials.

Deputies responded to Clay Elementary School on Smith Avenue in Kingsburg Thursday afternoon after an administrator discovered a handgun in a student’s backpack. Deputies arrived and examined the gun, which they determined to be a .25 caliber pistol loaded with six bullets.

According to the sheriff’s office, staff members held the student who owned the backpack in the office so deputies could speak with him.

Investigators were told by school administrators that the boy had told other students he had a gun in his backpack and that he had intentions of shooting a teacher. One of the students told their teacher of the boy possibly having a gun in his bag. School administrators took this tip seriously and immediately contacted the boy and checked his backpack.

Sheriff’s officials said the boy was upset with this teacher because he had punished him the day before after he was caught punching another student.

It is unknown how the student was able to obtain the gun.

The 12-year-old was booked into juvenile hall on felony charges of carrying a loaded firearm, having a gun on a school campus and being a minor in possession of a gun and ammunition.

Anyone with additional information about this case is urged to contact Lt. Brandon Pursell at 559-600-8029.