Two plead guilty to hanging dogs from tree. Tulare County DA wanted longer sentences

Handcuffs

Two men have been sentenced in Tulare County Superior Court for killing two dogs three years ago.

Angel Valencia, 53, and Carlos Rivera, 21, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of felony animal cruelty with special allegations — with each counting as a strike offense.

Both were sentenced Friday to 180 days in custody, plus community service and are no longer allowed to own any dogs or pets, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

Valencia was also ordered to enroll in anger management classes.

In a statement Tuesday on the sentencing, the DA’s office said it had argued for longer sentences and made no plea bargain in the case.

In October 2018, deputies responded to a residence in Orosi to investigate the death of the two dogs — German Shepard and an Alaskan Husky. An investigation showed both had been hanged by their necks from a tree. The Husky had also been beaten with a large stick and the German Shepard’s throat was cut with shears.

Valencia had blood on his legs and shorts when approached by deputies.

The men said they killed the dogs because they had allegedly killed several of their pigs, the DA’s office said.

Both were remanded into custody immediately after sentencing.