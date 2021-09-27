Madera women sentenced for selling heroin that caused overdose death

A Madera woman has been sentenced for the selling of heroin that led to a fatal overdose.

Ashley Michelle Hill, 33, of Coarsegold, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a news release Monday.

According to court documents, Hill and Georgia Nicole Dean, 38, drove to the victim’s home in Coarsegold on Aug. 22, 2019, where they sold heroin to a man.

Hill and Dean gave him approximately .3 grams of heroin and a syringe. The victim died later that day due to an overdose from the heroin.

Dean was sentenced to 12 years in prison for distributing heroin on April 19 of this year.