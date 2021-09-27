Building goes up in flames in Fresno, with police investigating if someone caused fire

Fire crews work to clean up the scene after a vacant tire shop caught fire along Kings Canyon Road in southeast Fresno on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

Police are trying to determine if someone is to blame after a vacant tire shop caught fire Monday night in southeast Fresno.

The fire happened about 6:15 p.m. on Kings Canyon Road just west of Chestnut Avenue, according to Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Tim Fulmer.

Crews arrived and saw large amounts of smoke coming from the roof as well as flames inside. Crews were able to quickly get a handle on the fire, according to the Fire Department.

Multiple people, believed to be homeless, Fulmer said, were seen leaving the structure as crews arrived and police were trying to determine if one or more might have caused the fire.

No suspect information was available.

As of 7:15 p.m., Fulmer said, westbound Kings Canyon was expected to remain closed for another hour as crews continued to mop up after the fire.