Two arrested on suspicion of hanging and beating two dogs to death with sticks

Two men are under arrest for hanging two dogs and beating them to death with sticks, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.
The men were reportedly upset because the dogs had killed their baby pigs.
About 8 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to an address in Orosi regarding an animal cruelty complaint. Deputies found two dead dogs.
Detectives took over and determined Angel Perez Valencia, 51, and Carlos Rivera, 18, killed two adult dogs. The older man is Rivera’s uncle, authorities said.
The two men suspected the dogs killed their baby pigs, so they hung both dogs and beat them to death with sticks, the sheriff’s office said. Both were arrested and booked at the Pre-Trial Facility on multiple animal cruelty charges.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 800-808-0488 / 559-733-6218 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.
