Man shot in a drive-by and house struck multiple times after busy Tuesday for Fresno police

A man was taken to the hospital late Tuesday evening after he was shot in southwest Fresno.

Fresno police Lt. Sean Biggs said the department ShotSpotter gunshot surveillance alert at Fresno Street and Pottle Avenue.

Officers arrived and located a 22-year-old male who sustained a non-life threatening wound to his left leg.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Biggs said the victim told the officers he was walking when a passenger in a dark-colored sedan opened fire. The vehicle left the location westbound.

About 40 minutes later, another Shotspotter detected 13 rounds at 600 block of C Street.

A residence was struck multiple times. No injuries were reported.

Multiple shell casings were found.

Police are not sure if both shootings — a half-mile from each other — are related.

Police were canvassing the area for surveillance video and witnesses who may have seen the shooting.

It was a busy Tuesday for the Fresno Police Department.

Early Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting claimed the life of a man in his 30s off Broadway Avenue in central Fresno on Tuesday morning.

The man was shot at least once just before 9:30 a.m. in Fresno’s 55th homicide of 2021.

Then, at 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing at Belmont and Roosevelt avenues.

A man in a wheelchair was stabbed multiple times. The man in his 50s was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said multiple people witnessed the stabbing and some chased after the suspect as he tried to flee.

Officers soon after located the man at a home near Echo Avenue, about a half-mile from the scene of the stabbing, and arrested him.

It is the city’s 56th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information on the separate shootings and stabbing is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.