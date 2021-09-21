Update: Children were in home during Clovis shooting. Homicide victim ID’d, suspect arrested

The alleged shooter in a homicide in Clovis early Tuesday later turned the gun on himself, police said in a Tuesday afternoon update.

Three people were shot and children were in the home during the incident, Clovis police Sgt. Jim Koch said during a news conference.

Antonio Saldana Jr., 37, of Fresno, will be charged with the murder of 33-year-old Lisa Saldana of Clovis when he’s released from the hospital due to a self-inflicted wound to the upper torso. He will also be charged with gun and assault charges, Koch said.

Another man was also shot and was in critical condition.

Koch said several other people, including children, were inside the home in the 2700 block of San Gabriel Avenue when shots were fired in the backyard around 12:05 a.m.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The relationship between the children and the victims was not clear Tuesday afternoon, Koch said.

“It does not appear that it was a party,” Koch said. “It appears people at the residence all were familiar with each other.”

Detectives were investigating whether the incident was domestic violence-related, Koch said.

“A lot of different things we’re looking into right now,” he said. “We’re checking with neighbors for TV cameras or any type of surveillance cameras or witnesses in the area.”

A fence was pulled down by officers in the backyard of the home to allow emergency personnel access to the victims.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Koch said there shouldn’t be any concern in the community, with the suspected shooter in custody.

“There were a lot of people that were concerned about this,” he said. “We’re confident this is an event that occurred where the parties all knew each other. At this time, we’re confident we have the subject involved in custody.”

A handgun was recovered.

It was the third homicide in Clovis in 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clovis police at 559-324-2800.