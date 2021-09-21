One dead in shooting in central Fresno. Suspect left in a white SUV, police say

One man is dead following a shooting off Broadway Avenue in central Fresno on Tuesday morning.

Neighbors heard three gunshots in the area of Franklin Avenue north of Broadway just before 9:30 a.m

Officers responded to calls of a possible gunshot victim to find man in his 30s, had been shot at least once, according to Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega.

The man was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

This is the city’s 55th homicide of the year.

Police don’t yet have much information on the victim, but believe he was visiting someone in the area when he was shot. A suspect was seen leaving east out of the area driving a white or light-colored SUV, Trueba Vega said, though there isn’t enough information to determine if the shooting was a drive-by.

At least one car was stopped in the middle of Franklin. It had a flat tire. Police couldn’t say if or how it was involved in the shooting.

“Detectives are on scene investigating,” Trueba Vega said. They are looking for possible witnesses and any other surveillance that may have captured what happened.

“At this point we encourage the community, anybody who might have seen what occurred, to come forward.”

