Middle-aged man stabbed multiple times while in a wheelchair near downtown Fresno

A middle-aged man in a wheelchair was stabbed multiple times near downtown Fresno and eventually died. Police said he was attacked by a man in his late teens to early 20s. The Fresno Bee

A man in a wheelchair was stabbed to death late Tuesday afternoon after an argument inside a liquor market spilled out to the sidewalk near downtown Fresno.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near Belmont and Roosevelt avenues.

Fresno Police said the victim, who was in his 50s, was stabbed multiple times after coming out of the Gateway Market.

Lt. Skye Leibee said the victim crossed Belmont Avenue while in his wheelchair when the suspect, who is in his late teens or early 20s, followed the man and attacked him.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his upper torso and eventually fell out of his wheelchair and onto the sidewalk, police said.

He was transferred to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, where the man died from the injuries.

Police said multiple people witnessed the stabbing and some chased after the suspect as he tried to flee.

Officers soon after located the man at a home near Echo Avenue, about a 1/2 mile from the scene of the stabbing, and arrested him.

It is the city’s 56th homicide. Earlier Tuesday, a man was shot to death off Broadway Avenue in central Fresno,

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 7:00 PM.