One dead, two injured in shooting in Clovis neighborhood. Police investigating

One person was killed and two others hospitalized in an early morning shooting near Gettysburg and Temperance avenues in Clovis.

Police responded to several calls of gunshots heard in a neighborhood on San Gabriel Avenue just after midnight Tuesday. Officers arrived to find three people had been shot. One died at the scene. The others were transported to area hospitals fro treatment, police said.

Clovis homicide detectives were on scene overnight collecting evidence and talking to witnesses.

Anyone who may have seen something or have information on the shooting get in contact with the department.

