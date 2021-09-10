Fashion Fair shooting update: Suspect arrested, guns seized, 52 rounds fired in Fresno battle

Fresno police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a shootout near Fashion Fair Mall in July.

Clinton Williamson was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked into Fresno County Jail for the shooting and for firearm related charges, according to a news release from the Fresno Police Department on Friday.

Detectives also seized an AR-15 rifle and a .45 caliber handgun as part of the investigation that led to the arrest.

The shooting happened July 21 near the 3300 block of East Sierra Madre Avenue, one block south of Shaw Avenue and just east of Fashion Fair. Police found multiple shell casings in the roadway and in front of an apartment complex, and believed two groups were involved in the shooting.

An investigation revealed 52 shots were fired, police said.

According to police, Williamson was shot during the gunfire and dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center. Police at the time believed he was part of the shooting, but said he was uncooperative with detectives before being rushed into surgery.