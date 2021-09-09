18-year-old shot in west Fresno park. Police investigating what happened

An 18-year-old was shot in Inspiration Park west of Highway 99 Thursday night, Fresno Police said.

The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. when officers received reports of shots fired in the area of Gettysburg and Vista avenues, according to Lt. Brian Pierce.

Officers arrived and found the victim with a single gunshot wound in the northwest corner of the park. The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooter fired from outside the park into the park, wounding the victim, Pierce said.

Pierce said officers are investigating what led up to the shooting. No suspect information was available.

This is the second shooting on Thursday after a 17-year-old was shot while walking home from school.