Two groups open fire on Fresno roadway, unleashing multiple rounds and using high-powered rifle

A high-powered rifle was among the guns used during a multiple-round shooting Wednesday night in central Fresno.

And that has Fresno Police concerned and immediately asking for the public for help to identify anyone that was involved in the shooting that occurred around 7:30 p.m. near the 3300 block of Sierra Madera Avenue.

Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles said two groups were involved in the shooting, with multiple shell casings found in the roadway and in front of an apartment complex.

“There was a large amount of shell casings,” Valles said. “And there’s indication it was from two different caliber firearms — one being a high-powered rifle.”

Police said the reason for the shooting was not immediately known, but those involved had fired their guns while on the road.

No arrests have been made. It was not immediately known if the shooting was gang related.

A 27-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound was dropped off at Fresno Community Regional Medical Center and believed to have been part of the shooting, according to police. But he was uncooperative with detectives before he was rushed into surgery, police added.

The man sustained a single gunshot wound to his upper body. His condition was not immediately known.

“Our victim at the hospital is not being forth coming,” Valles said.

The shooting took place less than a mile east from Fashion Fair Mall.

Anyone with information about Wednesday’s shooting can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867;